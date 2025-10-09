  • home icon
  • “They wanna give this man $30M?” - Fans blast Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s lackluster attitude after brutal inning-ending error hands Blue Jays edge

By Krutik Jain
Modified Oct 09, 2025 02:57 GMT
Division Series - Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees - Game Three - Source: Getty
Fans blast Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s lackluster attitude after brutal inning-ending error hands Blue Jays edge - Source: Getty

New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. made a huge error that could potentially end their postseason. The misplay happened in the seventh inning that derailed a possible double play and extended the inning for the Toronto Blue Jays.

With one out and Ernie Clement on first, Andrés Giménez hit a one-hop ground ball up the middle. Chisholm Jr. mishandled the ball as it deflected onto the outfield, leading to the Blue Jays setting up runners on corners and continuing the inning rather than going into the dugout. What followed was a two-run single from Nathan Lukes, extending Toronto's lead to 4-1.

This has many fans blasting Chisholm Jr. for giving his opponents a game-winning edge.

"They wanna give this man $30m+ a year 😭😭😭" one fan smacked his free agency contract predictions.
"I’m assuming he’s gonna have his back to the media for postgame interviews now," another fan wrote.
"He’s just out here aura farming," another sarcastically wrote.
"Bro looking at his glove like his glove did it😭😂" one fan added.
"McMahon out there giving up his life for this team and Jazz can’t field a routine ground ball," one fan commented.
"Stg jazz doesn’t try hard enough," one fan commented.

Yankees loses ALDS in four games vs Blue Jays

The Yankees have lost in the ALDS. They started the series losing two straight games, but they ignited hopes among fans by winning Game 3 9-6. They entered Game 4 with hopes of forcing Game 5.

The game started with an RBI single from Vladimir Guerrero Jr., putting Toronto in front. Third baseman Ryan McMahon's solo shot in the third tied the game. The Blue Jays took the lead by adding one more run in the fifth inning.

As mentioned above, the seventh inning saw a two-run single from Nathan Lukes after the error from Jazz Chisholm Jr., putting the Blue Jays in the driver's seat. The Blue Jays extended their lead with Myles Straw's RBI single. The Yankees loaded the bases in the eighth inning, but Jeff Hoffman retired Austin Wells to end the inning.

In the ninth inning, after Hoffman struck out Cody Bellinger, it ended the Yankees' 2025 postseason dreams.

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

