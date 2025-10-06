  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • PICTURES: Lance Lynn rocks cowboy style while sharing warm moments with wife Dymin on friends’ getaway

PICTURES: Lance Lynn rocks cowboy style while sharing warm moments with wife Dymin on friends’ getaway

By Chaitanya Prakash
Published Oct 06, 2025 06:28 GMT
Lance Lynn rocks cowboy style while sharing warm moments with wife Dymin on friends&rsquo; getaway (Image source - Instagram)
Lance Lynn rocks cowboy style while sharing warm moments with wife Dymin on friends’ getaway (Image source - Instagram)

While several MLB players are in the thick of postseason baseball, former All-Star pitcher Lance Lynn is enjoying his time away from the diamond with his wife Dymin.

Ad

Lance, who announced his retirement on his wife's podcast "Dymin in the rough," earlier this year, enjoyed a gateway to her friend Courtney's special day. Dymin shared pictures with Lance in her Instagram post on Sunday.

In one of the pictures, Lance, who wore a Cowboys-style outfit, had lifted Dymin in his arms. She shared a carousel post featuring pictures from her friend's event.

"Courtney officially committed herself to the Ward this weekend! 18 years of friendship & this woman deserveda proper send off! feel so lucky to be next to you while you build such a beautiful life," Dymin captioned her post.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

In her Instagram story, Dymin poked fun at her friend, writing:

"Third time is the charm."
(Image source - Instagram)
(Image source - Instagram)

Dymin's friend Courtney showed appreciation for the former New York Yankees pitcher's wife in the comments:

Ad
"I love you so much!! You looked gorgeous!! Thank you for being my very best friend!!"
(Image source - Instagram)
(Image source - Instagram)

Lance Lynn's wife Dymin shares retirement party for former All-Star ace

Lance Lynn called time on his career after 14 years in the majors, most notably wth the St. Louis Cardinals, where he won the World Series in 2011. Dymin threw a retirement party for the former ace and shared pictures from the event in an Instagram post last week.

Ad
"WE MADE HIM SMILE, LADIES& GENTLEMAN! have so many people to thank for helping me pull off Lance's retirement party! First, Lance. No you = no party, baby! Cheers to 14 years!
"I'm sure his heart grew three sizes after seeing all his former coaches and teammates saying wonderful things about him. cannot thank you enough! And, as always, I have to thank our wonderful friends and family who have loved us and supported us throughout this wild journey. We love you all so much!"
Ad
Ad

Last week, Lance Lynn gave his thoughts on the Cardinals' potential offseason plans, predicting the team might not make many additions despite missing the postseason for a third consecutive year.

He predicted the team might part ways with Sonny Gray and Nolan Arenado as Chaim Bloom takes over for John Mozeliak as president of baseball operations.

About the author
Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications