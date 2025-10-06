PICTURES: Lance Lynn rocks cowboy style while sharing warm moments with wife Dymin on friends’ getaway

While several MLB players are in the thick of postseason baseball, former All-Star pitcher Lance Lynn is enjoying his time away from the diamond with his wife Dymin.Lance, who announced his retirement on his wife's podcast &quot;Dymin in the rough,&quot; earlier this year, enjoyed a gateway to her friend Courtney's special day. Dymin shared pictures with Lance in her Instagram post on Sunday.In one of the pictures, Lance, who wore a Cowboys-style outfit, had lifted Dymin in his arms. She shared a carousel post featuring pictures from her friend's event.&quot;Courtney officially committed herself to the Ward this weekend! 18 years of friendship &amp; this woman deserveda proper send off! feel so lucky to be next to you while you build such a beautiful life,&quot; Dymin captioned her post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn her Instagram story, Dymin poked fun at her friend, writing:&quot;Third time is the charm.&quot;(Image source - Instagram)Dymin's friend Courtney showed appreciation for the former New York Yankees pitcher's wife in the comments:&quot;I love you so much!! You looked gorgeous!! Thank you for being my very best friend!!&quot;(Image source - Instagram)Lance Lynn's wife Dymin shares retirement party for former All-Star aceLance Lynn called time on his career after 14 years in the majors, most notably wth the St. Louis Cardinals, where he won the World Series in 2011. Dymin threw a retirement party for the former ace and shared pictures from the event in an Instagram post last week.&quot;WE MADE HIM SMILE, LADIES&amp; GENTLEMAN! have so many people to thank for helping me pull off Lance's retirement party! First, Lance. No you = no party, baby! Cheers to 14 years!&quot;I'm sure his heart grew three sizes after seeing all his former coaches and teammates saying wonderful things about him. cannot thank you enough! And, as always, I have to thank our wonderful friends and family who have loved us and supported us throughout this wild journey. We love you all so much!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLast week, Lance Lynn gave his thoughts on the Cardinals' potential offseason plans, predicting the team might not make many additions despite missing the postseason for a third consecutive year.He predicted the team might part ways with Sonny Gray and Nolan Arenado as Chaim Bloom takes over for John Mozeliak as president of baseball operations.