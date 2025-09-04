Pirates ace Paul Skenes lists his LSU baseball Mount Rushmore ft. Alex Bregman

Pirates phenom Paul Skenes has established himself as one of the brightest young stars in the league. After winning the 2024 National League Rookie of the Year award, Skenes is now one of the favorites to win the NL Cy Young honor. A huge part of the young fireballer's development, was his time at LSU. In his sole year with the team, he won the Dick Howser Trophy, National Pitcher of the Year Award, and the 2023 College World Series.

The 23-year-old's dominance in the collegiate ranks gave the Pirates all the reasons to draft him as the first overall pick in the '23 MLB Draft. In a recent interview with the titular On Base with Mookie Betts podcast hosted by the Dodgers star, Skenes revealed who he thinks are the Mount Rushmore of LSU baseball excluding himself.

"Alex Bregman. Dylan Cruz [too]. I mean he was there for three years. It's the recency bias. [LSU] won five titles in the '80s and '90s and I can't really remember any of them," said Skenes. (42:48-43:17)

Although he admitted that the program had its fair share of dominance during the 1980s to the 1990s, Skenes added another interesting name to the mix, one that occupies the same position as his.

"I'll throw Aaron Nola up there. So that's probably my four [including myself]." (43:20-43:27)

Just to put things to perspective, LSU is one of the most storied programs in NCAA Division I history with eight titles. This includes five College World Series victories spanning from 1991 to 2000 that includes a back-to-back in '96 and '97.

Pirates draw first blood against Red Sox via Skenes' masterclass

The Pirates put a halt to the momentum of the Red Sox as reigning NL Rookie of the Year Paul Skenes spoiled the debut of Boston prospect Payton Tolle when the two teams face eached other on August 29. Skenes tossed six innings of two-run ball (only one earned) on seven base hits with one walk and six strikeouts as the Bucs claimed a 4-2 victory on the road.

Skenes earned his ninth victory of the year, while Tolle recorded a no-decision in his maiden MLB game after 5.1 innings of two-run ball on three base hits with two walks and eight strikeouts.

Paul Skenes' next start is scheduled for today, September 4, under the Hollywood's bright lights as the Pirates look to do th unthinkable and sweep the Dodgers in the latter's own yard.

