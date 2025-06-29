Pirates fan breaks the internet at Mets game with hilarious billboard apologizing to girlfriend

A very peculiar incident happened during Saturday's contest between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the New York Mets. Normally, a baseball game is a place for fun and family bonding. What unfolded in the game between the sides was heartwarming, albeit, very strange.

Ad

An apology was shown on the digital billboard inside the park with a certain "Tim" apologizing to his girlfriend "Cheryl." The story got more complicated as the statement went on as a family member was involved in the incident.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Cheryl please take me back. I'm sorry I kissed ur sister. - Tim"

Although sponsored billboards aren't out of the ordinary, it's usually paid for by identities who want to express their love through wedding proposals or sometimes support their favorite sportspeople and politicians.

The interesting message made the rounds on social media and has reached around two million views at the time of writing. Luckily for the Pirates, they dominantly won in the game against the Mets. As for "Tim," it's still uncertain if he won "Cheryl" back after committing such a blunder.

Ad

Pirates pound hapless Mets for series victory

Although they've had their fair share of struggles this year, the Pirates easily dismantled the Mets in Game 2 and as a result, claimed the series win in the three-game set.

Juan Soto started off the scoring in the very first inning through an RBI-single that brought home Francisco Lindor. However, Pittsburgh answered in the next frame through Joey Bart, Ke'Bryan Hayes, and Adam Frazier as the squad led the visitors, 3-1.

Ad

Ad

Brandon Nimmo would cut the Pittsburgh lead to one on the top of the of the fifth with an RBI-single that drove in Pete Alonso. The game went relatively quiet until the eighth inning as the hosts opened a six-spot through Hayes, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Andrew McCutchen, and Bryan Reynolds.The Pirates came away with the 9-2 victory with reliever Braxton Ashcraft being awarded the win.

The Paul Skenes-powered squad now holds a 34-50 record which is still the worst in the NL Central. On the other hand, the Mets surrendered their lead on top of the NL East and are now 0.5 games behind the Phillies in the standings with a 48-36 record.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Daniel Santiago Daniel Santiago is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. He was drawn towards the sport after the underlying statistics and the analysis surrounding it grabbed his attention.



Daniel particularly enjoys furnishing reports about historic events in baseball and analyzing the game through a statistic-based outlook, based on Fangraphs and Baseball-Reference. This is in line with how he enjoyed watching baseball as a pastime. As a writer, he is very particular about cross-checking from reputable sources and doing his due diligence.



He became a lifelong Hideki Matsui fan after his exploits in the 2009 World Series for the New York Yankees. Among the current generation, Daniel's favorites include Shohei Ohtani and Jung Hoo Lee. Daniel is a huge follower of Asian baseball and both Ohtani and Lee have been in the top echelon of their respective leagues during their time with the NPB and KBO.



His favorite moment as a baseball fan was the final at-bat of the 2023 World Baseball Classic between Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout. He believes there aren't many words to fittingly describe the intensity of the moment.



As an avid sports fan, Daniel watches other sports and Esports when not writing about baseball. Know More