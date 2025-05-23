Pirates GM sets the record straight on Paul Skenes trade rumors

Reigning NL Rookie of the Year Paul Skenes is an elite pitcher and being on a struggling Pittsburgh Pirates does not sit well with many. As such, the team's contending for a postseason spot might want to make a move on him ahead of the trade deadline.

However, despite the rumors around his future, Pirates general manager Ben Cherington set the record straight when he was asked about a possible trade for Skenes.

“No, it’s not part of the conversation at all,” Cherington said.

This should settle any trade rumors surrounding Skenes. The Pirates are not about to trade up their prized asset and teams asking for him through trade might want to shop somewhere else if the GM's word stays solid.

As such, other names on the Pirates are still on the table for the taking. That's because the club has a 17-34 record, which is second only to the Colorado Rockies' 8-42 start for the NL worst.

Jeff Passan thinks it's in the best interest of Pirates to trade Paul Skenes

MLB insider Jeff Passan suggested a trade for Paul Skenes in the first place. He had a logical reason to back his opinion as he took a jibe at the Pirates organization.

"It's not just Paul Skenes who deserves better," Passan said. "It's Pittsburgh Pirates fans who deserve better, and they deserve a system that allows teams to keep great players ... The Pirates haven't shown that they are worthy of a Paul Skenes extension at this point."

"You can make the argument that they should trade him now," Passan added. "I'm not going to because I think the Pirates, with some of the players that they have coming up, would have a chance to win if they were to go out and actually bring in some offensive players and sign some free agents ... I don't anticipate that he's going to be moved, but there's a real argument to be made that the best thing for the Pittsburgh Pirates would be to move Paul Skenes while he has his most value."

There's no doubt there will be several suitors who will turn up to trade for Paul Skenes. However, as of now, the possibility of the said happening is minimal.

