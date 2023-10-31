As the Texas Rangers prepare for Game 4 of the World Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks, they've found an admirer in Pirates Manager Derek Shelton. Leading the series 2-1 after winning Games 1 and 3, the Rangers owe much of their momentum to their potent offensive lineup.

Shelton applauded the Rangers' offensive prowess while appearing on MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM. He said:

"They are the hitting coach's dream"

The Pirates manager further highlighted the strength and discipline of the Texas batting order that has so far dominated the series. He noted that the Rangers maintained a balanced approach to plate appearances.

"They don't chase and are really aggressive in the zone", Shelton said.

This discipline extends to their ability to make hard contact, often putting them in favorable counts. Further, Rangers hitters are not only avoiding bad pitches but are also capitalizing on quality pitches early in the count.

This surgical precision at the plate was evident in their Game 1 and Game 3 victories. While they stumbled in Game 2, the bounce-back in Game 3 showcased their hallmark strength: aggressive swings on favorable pitches.

The Diamondbacks' pitching staff now faces a conundrum. They are unable to trick Rangers hitters with balls out of the zone, due to their "no chase" mentality. However, if they try to throw strikes, especially down the middle, the Rangers make them pay by driving in runs.

Game 4 could be pivotal in deciding the World Series winner between the Rangers and the Diamondbacks

With the series standing at 2-1 in favor of Texas, Game 4 is shaping up to be a critical juncture. A win for the Rangers would bring them one step closer to a World Series championship. This had seemed like a distant dream at the beginning of the season.

The D-backs, meanwhile, have their work cut out for them. Joe Mantiply of the D-backs will start against Rangers' pitcher Andrew Heaney in Game 4. They'll also need to solve the puzzle of the Rangers' formidable lineup featuring the likes of Marcus Semien and Corey Seager.