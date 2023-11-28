Pistachios to Tart Cherry Juice: How Los Angeles Angels are using top nutrition to protect $462.5 million Mike Trout investment

For All-Star outfielder Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels, sports dietician Becci Twombley keeps players up and ready to go in a contest and has been with the team since 2012. That's because, in baseball, it's paramount for players to be at their peak and put in their best efforts on the field.

In 2019, the Angels signed Mike Trout to a record-setting 10-year, $462.5 million contract. With that big investment, the organization, along with the dietician, put together a diet plan to endure the grueling 162-game season. It doesn't just stop there; they also make sure that the hitters and the pitchers are in their peak fitness.

Many times, you may see that players are chewing something or taking a sip of a drink in the clubhouse. One may feel that they are eating crackers and peanuts, but that's not the case. Instead, they are fueling their bodies with carefully created products as per their needs in the game.

“A lot of people think of things that they're snacking on in the bullpen, they're not snacking at all,” Twombley said. “They’re literally fueling for what their next activity is going to be.

"That’s where things like pistachios in the bullpen (come in) to open up blood flow to help get greater oxygen to the muscles and the brain. Say a closer is getting up. He's going to eat something that has about 30 grams of carbohydrates and maybe take a ginger shot to awaken his nerves.”

Moreover, according to Twombley, tart cherry juice provides antioxidants to help with the inflammation in the arm post-game.

“When we're trying to get somebody to recover, specifically pitchers after an outing, we use Cheribundi with creatine,” she said.

As Twombley prepares Mike Trout and his Angels teammates for the rigorous 162-game season, she must remain agile to manage the variables that arise.

Mike Trout is a cornerstone player for the Angels, winning three AL MVP awards and always giving his full-hearted effort on the field. However, when it comes to his diet or getting him prepared for the game, he doesn't want any special treatment.

“He is just a special individual; there's nobody like him,” Twombley said during an interview.

“I mean, he doesn't try to be treated like anybody else. … What you do for him, it's the exact same thing that we would do for anybody on the club. That's how he likes it. He’s just extremely humble and loves to play the game.”

The sports nutrition industry, valued at $15.6 billion, has played a pivotal role in terms of player preparedness and recovery.

They evaluate each supplement to make sure that athletes consume high-quality, certified products. Teams can no longer risk losing a player due to a forbidden ingredient found in an unregulated supplement. That's why the role of dietician is paramount in modern baseball.

