Fans reacted to LA Angels outfielder Mike Trout attending the Buffalo Bills vs. Philadelphia Eagles game at Lincoln Field on Sunday. Trout is known to be an Eagles fan, as he often attends their games. The Eagles won the game 37-34 in overtime, extending their season record to 10-1.

The NFL matchup was rain-affected, but that didn't affect the former MVP, who enjoyed the Eagles' dominance in the rain. In a short video shared by the Talkin' Yanks on Twitter, Trout was seen enjoying the game in the rain.

Fans took to social media to mock the soon-to-be-traded Angels star.

"Prolly got hurt watching the game," on fan said.

"If he doesn’t come to Philly to play baseball in the postseason, then he’s a clown," said another fan.

Here are a few other fan reactions:

Given Trout's support for Philadelphia, fans want to trade for him.

The 32-year-old center fielder is nearing the end of his long stint with the LA Angels. with the departure of his former All-Star colleague, Shohei Ohtani.

Both superstars contributed immensely for the Angels, but the team failed collectively in making the postseason, leaving them with no option but to go elsewhere.

Mike Trout's career accolades and record contract with the Angels

Mike Trout agreed terms with the Angels on a 12-year, $426,500,000 contract that included a $20,000,000 signing bonus, $426,500,000 guaranteed and an annual average salary of $35,541,667, keeping him in Anaheim until the 2030 season. Trout will receive a base pay of $35,450,000 in 2024, with a total salary of $37,116,666.

The center fielder held his end of the deal, putting up MVP performances in 2014, 2016 and 2019. Moreover, his future Hall of Fame resume includes 11 All-Star selections (2012–2019, 2021–2023), 3× All-MLB First Team (2019, 2020, 2022), AL Rookie of the Year (2012) and nine Silver Slugger Awards.

In 82 games in the injury-affected 2023 season, Mike Trout batted .264 with 81 hits, 18 home runs, 44 RBIs and 54 runs scored. The Angels could go on to trade Trout to acquire future assets for a long-term return.

