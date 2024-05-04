"Pitchers feel like that’s the only way to get me out" - Fernando Tatis Jr. warns against inside fastballs, denies retaliation

Fernando Tatis Jr.'s batting style has been a nightmare for opponents this season. The San Diego Padres star spoke after Friday's game about how pitchers seem to have come up with a strategy of throwing inside fastballs to tackle him, which he thinks is ineffective as well as dangerous.

Tatis Jr. clarified that he doesn’t believe the pitchers are intentionally trying to retaliate against him but that they see the inside fastball as their best weapon:

"Pitchers feel like that’s the only way to get me out,’’ Tatis said. "But at the same time, you're throwing at my head. So, if you can’t go inside, just figure it out, and clean it up.’

"They throw at my head every single day. I'm trying to stay in the game, but I feel like there's been too many of those already."

Known for his power, speed and hitting skills, Tatis has been a problem for pitchers for years. He has enjoyed a good start to the 2024 MLB season, with 33 hits and 7 home runs to his name, batting at a .246 average.

Padres manager unwilling to tolerate pitching style Fernando Tatis Jr. faces

Padres manager Mike Shildt was vocal to the press regarding the treatment he feels Fernando Tatis Jr. is receiving from pitchers. He and the whole Padres bench were furious when a ball was pitched toward Tatis' head in the match against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday. He told reporters:

“It's enough. It really is enough. If you want to throw in, that's fine. But I don't know what people are trying to accomplish by throwing up and in. It's happening way too frequently, and it's not something that we're going to tolerate much longer.”

It will be interesting to see if Shildt's words have any effect and as to whether these kinds of pitches will continue to be part of the plan to handle Fernando Tatis Jr.

