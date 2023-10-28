Pedro Martinez treated fans to eighteen years of some of the best pitching ever seen in MLB. Despite not having taken to the mound in well over a decade, the Dominican remains overwhelmingly popular with fans.

Born into poverty on the outskirts of Santo Domingo, Martinez approached baseball with a vigor that made him difficult to dislike. Ahead of Game 2 of the 2023 World Series, Martinez posted a picture of himself decked out in the most Texas way possible, coupled with an "I love Texas" caption.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I love Texas" - Pedro Martinez

In response to the image, Texas Rangers fans welcomed the 2015 Hall of Fame inductee. Some Rangers fans, still flying high off of their team's victory in Game 1, suggested that Martinez was one of the best pitchers ever.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Although Martinez originally signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1992, his first real success came as a member of the now defunct-Montreal Expos in the late 1990s. In 1997, Martinez went 17-9, posting a league-best 1.90 ERA alongside 305 strikeouts in a staggering 13 complete games to win the NL Cy Young Award.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Pedro Ramirez rode the success of the 1997 season in Montreal to a six-year, $75 million deal with the Boston Red Sox. The biggest contract ever extended to a pitcher, Martinez once again proved his worth. The 5-foot-11 right hander led MLB starters in ERA in both 1999 and 200 for the Red Sox, capturing successive AL Cy Young Awards.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Having just turned 52 on October 25, Martinez is now well into the swing of retirement. Having retired in 2009, Martinez now operates a charity with his wife, a former ESPN reporter. Additionally, he has a son, Pedro Jr.., who plays in the Detroit Tigers organization.

An endorsement from Pedro Martinez serves as a valuable nod for Rangers fans

For more than a few moments of Game 1, it appeared as though the Texas Rangers would fall to the Arizona Diamondbacks. After having culled the Snakes in walk-off fashion, Rangers fans will be looking for inspiration as they pursue their first-ever World Series victory.

Although Pedro Martinez never played for the Rangers, he served an instrumental role in delivering the 2004 World Series to Boston, the city's first in 86 years. By offering his appeal to Rangers fans, Martinez is holding up a flame of hope that the team may be able to finally break through in 2023.