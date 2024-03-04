Pittsburgh Pirates' 1979 World Series winning catcher Ed Ott dies at 72, cause of death unknown

On Sunday, the Pittsburgh Pirates' 1979 World Series-winning catcher, Ed Ott, passed away at 72. It's a dark day for the franchise, fans, and family as they lost their hero who helped them win their World Series title against the Baltimore Orioles.

Ott passed away in Danville, Pennsylvania; the cause of his death remains unknown for now. The franchise posted about his passing on X, condoling his family and loved ones.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After playing for seven seasons with the Pirates, Ott soon became a renowned name in MLB. His postseason career continued as he went on to serve as a coach for the Detroit Tigers and Houston Astros.

Reflecting on the legacy of the Pirates' hero

Ed Ott played for eight MLB seasons. The Pirates selected Ott in the 1970 amateur draft in the 23rd round. He made his major league debut in 1974 and played for them till 1980, while playing his last season with the California Angels in 1981.

Ott was soon on the team's top roster and remained one of the top catchers. He was one of the main catchers alongside Steve Nicosia when they won the World Series in 1979.

In 1979, Ott played 117 games in the regular season, recorded a career-high 51 RBIs, and slashed .273 with seven home runs. He continued to contribute as he slashed .333 in the World Series. He played in three World Series games, helping his team to win.

In his MLB career, he smashed 33 home runs and 195 RBIs, slashing .259 in 567 major league games. With the Pirates alone, he smashed 31 home runs, 409 hits, and a batting clip of .267.

Apart from his contribution to the plate, he has been an excellent catcher, a husband, and a father. Ott was loved by many and is considered one of those legendary baseball players.

After his playing career, he worked as a minor league coach for the Angels, and Reds. His post-playing career contribution was equally recognized by many.

Ott helped his team to win the NL East, defeat Cincinnati in the Championship Series, and overcome the Orioles. His legacy will live on forever and will never be forgotten in the history of baseball.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.