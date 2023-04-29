The Pittsburgh Pirates have been one of baseball's hottest teams to start the season. They've blown past all the expectations that anyone had for them coming into this season.

They handled the Washington Nationals in Game 1 of their doubleheader on Saturday with a score of 6-3. The win brings their record to 19-8, giving them full control of the National League. They're now a full game ahead of the Atlanta Braves, who had their Saturday game postponed due to inclement weather.

Rich Hill got the job done on the mound for Pittsburgh. He went 6.1 innings pitched, giving up just two runs and striking out five batters. The bullpen was outstanding, as three relievers didn't give up a single hit after Hill's day was over.

Miguel Andujar got it done at the plate for the Pirates. He went 2-3 with a home run and three RBIs. It was Andujar's first game of the season, as he had his contract selected by the team before the game.

"I love this team," one fan tweeted.

"This is becoming (dare I say it) routine. The Nats just couldn't live with the depth in talent the Bucs possess," another fan tweeted.

Pittsburgh Pirates fans couldn't be happier with how their team is performing. If it weren't for how hot the Tampa Bay Rays have started the season, Pittsburgh would be the talk of baseball.

Only one starter failed to get a hit in game one on Saturday. Everybody on this Pittsburgh team is feeling it to start the season.

Can the Pittsburgh Pirates keep this up?

The Pittsburgh Pirates have been fun to watch this season. What's even more impressive about their success early on? They're doing it without their All-Star shortstop, Oneil Cruz.

Cruz fractured his ankle in early April in a game against the Chicago White Sox. Many believed the team would take a step back with Cruz on the IL, but they've done the exact opposite.

The team's next-man-up mentality is good for a grueling and long baseball season. Injuries will happen, and it's up to the guys on the bench or in the minors to step up.

With the way they have been performing so far, it wouldn't be surprising to see them compete like this all season long. They have the talent and the fight to make a run this season.

