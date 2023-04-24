The Pittsburgh Pirates extended manager Derek Shelton's contract on Saturday after they began the 2023 regular season with a 14-7 record, the team's best since 1992

However, most Pirates fans are not enthused by the move to extend Shelton's contract, citing that he has made a lot of wrong decisions.

Bob Pompeani @KDPomp Good for Derek Shelton @DerekShelton New Contract extension. Deserved. But now the stakes and expectations increase. But I'm sure he likes it that way #Pirates

"Good for Derek Shelton @DerekShelton. New Contract extension. Deserved. But now the stakes and expectations increase. But I’m sure he likes it that way #Pirates" - Bob Pompeani, Twitter.

General manager Ben Cherington backed has Shelton to do a good job with the organization, highlighting the culture he has embedded into the team.

"I really believe he's the right person for the job," Cherington said. "All of the work that goes into building our culture – the way we prepare for games, the way we treat each other, the relationships that are built – I think we're starting to see the fruits of that labor."

Shelton has previously worked as an assistant coach with the Cleveland Guardians, Tampa Bay Rays, Toronto Blue Jays and Minnesota Twins. He was then appointed as the manager of the Pirates in 2020. His management record stands at a timid 156-249.

The decision to extend Shelton's contract, though, hasn't been taken well by the Pittsburgh Pirates faithful, who have lambasted the organization for the extension. Who between Antonio Brown and Derek Shelton has had more success is debatable, but fans have voiced their opinion.

While most will agree that the end of the season is the best time to extend contracts, or at least until the MLB All-Star break, it remains to be seen how well the aforementioned decision plays out.

One fan said:

"Bob, tell me exactly why this guy deserves an extension, please. Outline the facts and successes which warrant an extension. He has made more wrong decisions than Antonio Brown. 21 games of moderate success vs. garbage teams. You ok w/ that?"

Here are the top reactions on Twitter:

Edzo @EdWalter87 @KDPomp @derekshelton Bob, tell me exactly why this guy deserves an extension, please. Outline the facts and successes which warrant an extension. He has made more wrong decisions than Antonio Brown. 21 games of moderate success vs. garbage teams. You ok w/ that?

AnimalsAreGreaterThanHumans @rbpittsteel @KDPomp @derekshelton Too early to give him one. What if they were to free fall the rest of the season? I hate this move and still think he's not a very good manager. Wait until the end of the season to give him one.

David Grillo @DavidSpartas123 @KDPomp @derekshelton Lose 100 back to back sounds right give him a contract. Love you Bob, but what has he done?

Bryan @kovalevrulz27 @KDPomp How exactly is it deserved? Coming off back to back 100 loss seasons. So they're off to a good start 21 games in. So what? Lot of baseball left. I hope he actually deserves it after this season ends.

Derek Shelton believes Pittsburgh Pirates are moving in right direction

Derek Shelton's Pittsburgh Pirates have made their best start to a regular season since 1992.

Shelton has credited the team's positivity, consistency and collective effort as a group as catalysts for their performances, while also noting that they are moving in the right direction.

"I think the positivity that we've tried to portray as a staff and the consistency that we've tried to portray as a staff has been really important," Shelton said. "There's light at the end of the tunnel, and we're moving in the right direction, and that's really important to me."

The Pittsburgh Pirates haven't made the playoffs since 2016, so Shelton will hope to secure a berth if his team sustains their promising form.

