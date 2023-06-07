The Pittsburgh Pirates fell to a shocking defeat at the hands of the Oakland Athletics in their second game of the series on Tuesday. The Pirates were blown away 11-2 by the worst team in the country and fans are still unable of believe the result. The Pirates were expected to win the game easily and sweep the Oakland A's, but their disappointing performace has left their fans embarassed with the team.

The Pittsburgh Pirates made an impressive start to the MLB season, surprising many fans and analysts who had underestimated them before the start of the season. They found themselves on top of their division early on in the season and played well to keep that position. However, they now find themselves in second place after their loss to the A's.

The Pittsburgh Pirates were coming into the series against the Oakland A's after sweeping the St. Louis Cardinals in their previous series. The Oakland team has been the worst team in the country by far this season and were not expected to get anything out of the series. However, the Pirates have managed to embarass themselves after a disappointing offence cost them the game. Fans were furious with the result and took to social media to make their feelings known.

"I have never been so embarrassed in my life this whole season. How do you get blown out by a 12 win team???? Do you even want first place?" wrote one fan on Twitter.

"The worst team in baseball! The manager is awful, the hitters are awful, and the pitchers are beyond awful," added another.

The Pittsburgh Pirates need to pull together if they want to challenge for top spot

The Pittsburgh Pirates are one win off first place in their division. The Milwaukee Brewers have taken the top spot after putting together a string of wins in recent weeks.

Pirates' fans will be hoping that this is a minor bump in their MLB season and that it doens't turn into a streak of bad results. Having won the first game of the series against the Oakland A's, they have another game remaining in which they can wrap up the series and get back on track.

