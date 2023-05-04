In the midst of the team's third straight loss and second in a row to the Tampa Bay Rays, Pittsburgh Pirates manager Derek Shelton was ejected after a heated exchange with the umpires in the fourth inning of Wednesday's game.

Shelton took exception to an interpretation of the pitch clock as well as an apparent uncalled balk by Tampa Bay hurler Shane McClanahan with Pirates runners at second and third base during an eventual 8-1 loss to the Rays.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Derek Shelton was absolutely HEATED



He ran out onto the field to argue with the umps while Shane McClanahan was delivering his pitch

Derek Shelton told AT&T SportsNet during a postgame interview:

"I had a disagreement with how the clock was being run. I had a disagreement with how the clock was being run yesterday. This is an issue that I discussed with MLB this morning, and I’m sure we’ll probably discuss it tomorrow. But I had an issue with how the clock was being run."

Pittsburgh Pirates and Tampa Bay Rays fans got an eyeful and earful of Derek Shelton's disapproval as he ranted at MLB umpires Quinn Walcott and Adrian Johnson before being tossed from the game.

One time I saw Clint Hurdle at Bruster's, he was nice



This is what I want to see

Tempers flared as Derek Shelton asked why the pitch clock had been stopped on occasions when he felt it should have been running. Needless to say, no common ground was found between the manager and the officials. Shelton later said:

"I asked why it was stopped. The umpire disagreed with my assessment of it, and we had a conversation about it."

The discussion included a torrent of obscenities. Here are some of the fan reactions:

KeithSpeaks @KeithSpeaks14



The amount of F words caught in this are just beautiful

Seth @XpressoRunner @JomboyMedia No need to read lips. Eff everything

Not all of Derek Shelton's frustrations may have been about balks or pitch clock interpretations. The Pittsburgh Pirates entered the series as the surprise best team in the National League. However, the Rays have outscored Pittsburgh 12-2 over the course of two games.

The Pirates' current three-game losing streak is the first time it has happened this season. The team still sits on top of the NL Central at 20-11, but its lead has dwindled to just two games over the Milwaukee Brewers.

Richie @Richie23360530 🤣 @JomboyMedia Managers need to have another coach standing by to intercept the other umpire that always shows up to distract the manager. 🤣 Happens every time, and the managers peel off and follow the other ump like he has meat in his pockets. 🥩🥓🤣

MarkTheShark @MarkShark420



Haters

Many fans are pleased with the antics of Derek Shelton, and they are not just Pittsburgh Pirates supporters. The St. Louis Cardinals faithful — the self-appointed "best fans in baseball" (which many might disagree with) — are at the other end of the NL Central with the worst record in the league at 10-21.

Many Cardinals fans wish they had a manager with the grit and fire of Shelton as they continue to struggle with Oliver Marmol.

Blake Smith @clairesdadblake



Too bad you'll never see Oli this fired up about his team.. no passion in the club house.. no balls in the front office.. no wins in our last 5.. the best fans in baseball deserve better! #GoBirds

Derek Shelton, Pittsburgh Pirates will look to turn it around in series finale at Tampa Bay

Ji Hwan Bae #3 of the Pittsburgh Pirates runs to first base on a bunt during the fourth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays

The Pirates will look to end their losing streak on Thursday when they face the Rays for one last time in the series. The first pitch is scheduled for 12:10 p.m.

