Pittsburgh Pirates ' top draft pick, Paul Skenes' 2023 season has officially ended. The team announced Tuesday that it has placed the hard-throwing righty on the Development List and he will not pitch again this season.

Skenes was the No. 1 draft pick in this year's draft, and the Pirates are happy with what they have seen from him so far. The goal is to have him ready for his first full professional year next season.

"We're excited and encouraged by the positive things Paul has been able to accomplish in his short time in the Pirates organization," general manager Ben Cherington said. "He's checked all of the boxes we aimed for him to check during the 2023 season.

"The goal now is to focus on a complete offseason in preparation for his first full professional year in 2024."

Skenes pitched 6.2 innings between three leagues with the Pirates, compiling a 5.40 ERA. He is fresh off dominating the college landscape, helping LSU reach and win the 2023 College World Series.

Pittsburgh is not in a rush, especially with Skenes' workload this season. It does not want to risk a potential injury. His ceiling is far too high.

"You just ruined my day" one fan posted.

"Why must everything be bad for us" another fan posted.

Pittsburgh Pirates fans are unhappy to hear Paul Skenes has been shut down. They hoped he could pitch a few innings in the big leagues this season.

Unfortunately, fans will have to wait until next season to see Skenes on the mound again, but they should be excited about the team's potential. Pittsburgh has some exciting prospects waiting in the wings.

Paul Skenes and other prospects could make the Pittsburgh Pirates dangerous

The Pittsburgh Pirates have a ton of prospects waiting for their names to get called. Alongside Paul Skenes, right-handed pitcher Jared Jones is expected to debut next season.

Jones is a talented two-way player who could see some run on both sides. He is considered a power pitcher with a terrific fastball. Jones has worked hard to develop his offspeed pitches to go with his fastball, and the organization is excited about his future.

The rebuild is nearly over for the team. Expect it to turn things around as early as next season and fight for a division title with teams like the Milwaukee Brewers and St. Louis Cardinals.