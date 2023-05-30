Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Cody Bolton has been under fire from fans after his disastrous outing against the San Francisco Giants. The Giants recorded a huge 14-4 win against the Pirates on Monday, with the rookie pitcher giving away 8 runs in less than an inning.
Cody Bolton was called up to make his MLB debut for the Pirates on 26 April and has struggled to settle into the higher level of the major leagues. Having played for a Triple-A team in the Indianapolis Indians last year, Bolton has played four games and pitched just over six innings since his debut in the MLB.
Bolton took to the mound in the bottom of the seventh inning with his team trailing 6-3. First, it was Mitch Haniger who hit an RBI single to increase their lead before Casey Schmitt's two-run single and a Patrick Bailey two-run home run. Bolton's nightmare was still not over as Austin Slater hit a two-run double before the pitcher was pulled in the middle of the innings.
Fans were furious with Bolton's performance and called for him to be sent back to the minor leagues.
The Pirates fall below .500 for the first time this year as Cody Bolton's struggles continue
It is not an easy task for everyone to make the jump from the minor leagues to the MLB. From the looks of things, Cody Bolton has clearly struggled for the Pittsburgh Pirates and it may be chipping away at his confidence.
The pitcher's dismal performance on Monday marked the first time the Pirates' record has gone below .500 this season. After making an impressive start to the season, they are now 27-26 and sit in second place in their division.