Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Cody Bolton has been under fire from fans after his disastrous outing against the San Francisco Giants. The Giants recorded a huge 14-4 win against the Pirates on Monday, with the rookie pitcher giving away 8 runs in less than an inning.

Cody Bolton was called up to make his MLB debut for the Pirates on 26 April and has struggled to settle into the higher level of the major leagues. Having played for a Triple-A team in the Indianapolis Indians last year, Bolton has played four games and pitched just over six innings since his debut in the MLB.

Bolton took to the mound in the bottom of the seventh inning with his team trailing 6-3. First, it was Mitch Haniger who hit an RBI single to increase their lead before Casey Schmitt's two-run single and a Patrick Bailey two-run home run. Bolton's nightmare was still not over as Austin Slater hit a two-run double before the pitcher was pulled in the middle of the innings.

Fans were furious with Bolton's performance and called for him to be sent back to the minor leagues.

BarronH @BarronH16 Cody Bolton is the worst player to ever put on a major league uniform Cody Bolton is the worst player to ever put on a major league uniform

Steve @Steve35570105 @Pirates What the world is wrong with you pirates you should be embarrassed of your selfs bringing Cody Bolton to pitch he needs to be sent back down to AAA his job was to stop the bleeding and not giving up runs and now for the first time this year you are below 500 @Pirates What the world is wrong with you pirates you should be embarrassed of your selfs bringing Cody Bolton to pitch he needs to be sent back down to AAA his job was to stop the bleeding and not giving up runs and now for the first time this year you are below 500

Jsticia @JSticia @Pirates And then we bring in nameless reliever who gets completely titted @Pirates And then we bring in nameless reliever who gets completely titted

Rob Zimmer @PGHfan72 @Pirates The Pirates .500 record is also going into the bay @Pirates The Pirates .500 record is also going into the bay

Joe Proznick @joe_proznick DFA Cody Bolton DFA Cody Bolton

Ethan Fisher @efisher330 If you raise the innings qualification to a whole inning, the list then includes Mel Queen, Charlie Morton (twice!), and Wilmer Difo



That's right, Cody Bolton gave up 8 runs faster than Wilmer Difo If you raise the innings qualification to a whole inning, the list then includes Mel Queen, Charlie Morton (twice!), and Wilmer DifoThat's right, Cody Bolton gave up 8 runs faster than Wilmer Difo

Its the Pirates @BrianCornell16 Superfan media “they should bring up young guys <<<AKA Cody Bolton>>> and we would win more games.” This is a common, but incorrect observation, but it’s also a key component of the sham Superfan media “they should bring up young guys <<<AKA Cody Bolton>>> and we would win more games.” This is a common, but incorrect observation, but it’s also a key component of the sham

Ethan Fisher @efisher330 Every pitcher in the 136 year history of the Pittsburgh Pirates to allow at least 8 earned runs while recording no more than 1 out:



Cody Bolton



end of list Every pitcher in the 136 year history of the Pittsburgh Pirates to allow at least 8 earned runs while recording no more than 1 out:Cody Bolton end of list

Domeaphobic @domeaphobic Cody Bolton needs banished to the shadow realm Cody Bolton needs banished to the shadow realm

The Pirates fall below .500 for the first time this year as Cody Bolton's struggles continue

It is not an easy task for everyone to make the jump from the minor leagues to the MLB. From the looks of things, Cody Bolton has clearly struggled for the Pittsburgh Pirates and it may be chipping away at his confidence.

The pitcher's dismal performance on Monday marked the first time the Pirates' record has gone below .500 this season. After making an impressive start to the season, they are now 27-26 and sit in second place in their division.

