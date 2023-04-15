The Pittsburgh Pirates are absolutely rolling to start the season. They beat the St. Louis Cardinals in extra innings by a score of 6-3. This puts them in second place in the National League Central.

Down one run in the eighth inning, the Pirates tied it up. They would then go on to score three runs in the 10th inning from an Andrew McCutchen home run and an RBI single from Rodolfo Castro.

It was a hard-fought victory in which the team came from behind on multiple occasions. It shows how much fight this Pittsburgh team has in them. They can't be counted out until the final out is made.

The loss drops the St. Louis Cardinals to 6-9, who have struggled out of the gate. Many around the league believed the Cardinals would take the division with ease this season.

"We're so back," one fan tweeted.

"Aint no Mickey Mouse win today," another fan tweeted.

Pittsburgh Pirates fans couldn't be happier with their team's start. Not many had high expectations for the Pirates heading into the season, but they're building momentum.

Mikey Aces @Mikey5Aces @Pirates The Cutch signing has been huge for us so far but don't sleep on the Pirates acquiring Connor Joe as a close behind #2. This dude should be playing every day, seems like he really has turned the corner this season as a hitter. So far he's batting .355 with an OPS of 1.067. GREAT! @Pirates The Cutch signing has been huge for us so far but don't sleep on the Pirates acquiring Connor Joe as a close behind #2. This dude should be playing every day, seems like he really has turned the corner this season as a hitter. So far he's batting .355 with an OPS of 1.067. GREAT!

Fans would like to see the team extend outfielder Bryan Reynolds. The Pirates have a legitimate shot at continuing at this pace, but not if they lose one of their best players.

Can the Pittsburgh Pirates keep this up without their star shortstop?

The Pittsburgh Pirates are playing some sound baseball at the moment. While they haven't played the most competitive teams in the league to open their season, they're winning the games they're supposed to.

It's impressive that the team hasn't slowed down since seeing their All-Star shortstop Oneil Cruz go on the IL. Cruz fractured his ankle in a game against the Chicago White Sox as he tried to slide into home plate. He ended up sliding into White Sox catcher Seby Zavala's legs.

Cruz was becoming the face of the franchise and had huge expectations coming into the season. Many around the league wouldn't blame the Pirates for mailing it in, but they've done the opposite.

The Pirates are displaying a next-man-up attitude, and that's exactly what they need to do. They can't sit down and wait for Oneil Cruz to get healthy. The team has a job to do, and that's to compete until he can return.

Cruz's initial timetable is mid-August. Can the Pirates stay hot and keep themselves in the conversation until then?

