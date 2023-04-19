Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds ' day ended early Wednesday as he was ejected in the fifth inning. Reynolds wasn't too pleased with the umpire's strike zone after the umpire called two pitches out of the zone a strike.

Reynolds would later strike out and vent his frustrations to the umpire. Either Reynolds crossed the line with what he said, or the umpire was having a bad day because he was quickly ejected.

Josh Rowntree @JRown32 Bryan Reynolds get tossed from a baseball game for questioning these strike calls. And absolutely nothing happens to the ump who called these jokes. #Pirates Bryan Reynolds get tossed from a baseball game for questioning these strike calls. And absolutely nothing happens to the ump who called these jokes. #Pirates https://t.co/5pyvBzL4XO

The third pitch was called a ball, but it was better than the fourth pitch, called a strike. Both are clipping the chalk in the other batter's box. Umpires just can't call the fourth pitch a strike, even in little leagues.

It's tough when hitters are put into a hole because of a questionable strike zone. Hitting is already hard enough with how talented pitchers are. Pitchers don't need any more help.

"Ump with an ego problem," one fan tweeted.

"Bring on the robots," another fan tweeted.

Justin Shallenberger @JustinShallenb2 they are virtually in the same location @JRown32 How do you call the 3rd pitch a ball and follow up and call the 4th pitch a strikethey are virtually in the same location @JRown32 How do you call the 3rd pitch a ball and follow up and call the 4th pitch a strike😂😂 they are virtually in the same location

Umpiring is a hard job, and everybody understands that, but they cannot be this bad. An umpire can directly cause a game to go one way or the other.

@MLB @JRown32 HATE talking about the umps, having reason and necessity to.Something as clear-cut and simple as calling a consistent strike zone.But that last sequence was #egregious . In truest sense of the word

Csmith @CadenSmith324 @JRown32 Glad he said something, ump has been all over the place this game @JRown32 Glad he said something, ump has been all over the place this game

MP @Agentzero1881 @JRown32 Only job I know no matter how incompetent you are there’s no accountability @JRown32 Only job I know no matter how incompetent you are there’s no accountability

Dave Wilson @cutchwilson @JRown32 We need the robot calling ball and strikes that would eliminate any questions! @JRown32 We need the robot calling ball and strikes that would eliminate any questions!

Pittsburgh Pirates fans are ready for the league to transition to robot umpires behind the plate. They're tired of seeing umpires with inconsistent strike zones and short tempers ruining games.

As the Pittsburgh Pirates build momentum, will they keep Bryan Reynolds?

Pittsburgh Pirates v Boston Red Sox

Bryan Reynolds asked for a trade in the offseason after the Pittsburgh Pirates offered him an $80 million extension over six years. Reynolds initially asked for $134 million over eight years and felt disrespected by the offer.

The team then tried to negotiate before the season started, but the two sides didn't gain much ground. The team is still trying to reach a deal with Bryan Reynolds, but how committed are they?

Pittsburgh sits a game behind the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central. They're 12-7 and look like a competitive baseball team.

Unfortunately, they'll be without their young star shortstop Oneil Cruz, who fractured his ankle against the Chicago White Sox a few weeks ago. It's likely the team won't want to lose two of its stars this season.

Given the team is off to a solid start, it would make sense for the Pirates to get a deal done with Reynolds and keep him. He's been surging at the plate to start the season, slashing .319/.333/.597 with five home runs, three doubles, and a triple.

