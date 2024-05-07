"Pizza" - Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani sets record straight on his favorite kind of 'margarita'

Shohei Ohtani has been stealing the spotlight both on and off the field, and his playful personality adds a perfect sprinkle of charm to his formidable persona. During last week's series finale against the Atlanta Braves, Dodgers reporter Kirsten Watson shared some insider secrets about the favorite margarita cocktail of some Dodgers players.

Mookie Betts, Miguel Rojas, Kike Hernandez and Dave Roberts all had straight answers, but not Ohtani, who seemed to veer off course.

"I had to ask a few guys their favorite kinds," Watson said. "Mookie Betts loves a strawberry margarita. Miguel Rojas his favorite is a spicy one and Kike Hernandez likes more of a spicy cucumber type of margarita.

"Dave Roberts he's more of a Mexican meal kind of guy but my favorite answer was Shohei Ohtani. I said Shohei what's your favorite margarita, and he said pizza guys."

Reporter Watson's inquiry was met with unexpected humor as Ohtani, rather than discussing his favorite 'margarita' cocktail, instead displayed his love for pizza.

Fans react to Shohei Ohtani's 'pizza' answer to cocktail question

When the Dodgers Nation X/Twitter handle shared the anecdote on social media, fans were delighted.

"My favorite liquor too mah boy!" one fan wrote.

"Sho does Sho’s thing 😂😂😂😂🍕🍕🍕🍕," one fan added.

One fan shared a previous anecdote displaying Ohtani's knack for delivering unexpected charming answers:

"It could have been a joke, but he rarely drinks, so it's possible he didn't know the name of the cocktail. I remember last year during the WBC, when teammates were discussing their favorite pasta flavors and ingredients, he said, "I only add salt"," one fan wrote.

On the baseball front, Shohei Ohtani is fresh off hitting his 11th home run against the Miami Marlins and now leads the charts for most home runs. The homer was a 441 moon-shot off Roddery Munoz.

