“Players keep dropping off" - Yankees manager Aaron Boone reveals ongoing roster uncertainty for Mexico City games 

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone is evidently unhappy, as one by one every big name is refraining from being a part of the roster, which is set to play a couple of exhibition games against the Diablos Rojos del Mexico on March 24 and 25. The series is part of the Mexico City exhibition series in 2024.

Aaron Boone expressed that "players keep dropping off," which has made it difficult for the organization to fix a proper roster, including certain players, ahead of the exhibition games.

MLB analyst and MLB.com's beat reporter for New York, Bryan Hoch, expanded on the names of the current big-name players and what was earlier said by Boone:

"The Yankees roster for Mexico City hasn't been finalized because players "keep dropping off," Aaron Boone said. Biggest names remaining, as far as we know, are Giancarlo Stanton, Alex Verdugo, Jose Trevino and Anthony Volpe." - Bryan Hoch

This will be a rematch of the two-game series between New York and Diablos Rojos, which was shared evenly back in March 1968 and was essentially Micky Mantle's last season with the Bronx Bombers. The Mexican ballclub's head of baseball operations was excited about the occasion, as he exclaimed:

"We just don't want to bring big league teams to play one another; the owners wanted to bring teams to play the Diablos Rojos." - Jorge Del Valle, Diablos Rojos del Mexico's head of baseball operations

Yankees to send representative squad for Mexico City series

The New York Yankees' lack of availability of big-name players for the Mexico Series exhibition games is due to their two Grapefruit League games on March 24 and 25 against the Pittsburgh Pirates and the New York Mets, respectively.

According to Bryan Hoch, this is the reason why the Yankees are set to feature a representative lineup against the Diablos Rojos for the two-game exhibition series.

The roster for the Mexico Games is set to mainly feature players of Mexican descent, like Jose Trevino and Victor Gonzalez, along with their recent Red Sox trade acquisition, Alex Verdugo, who played for Team Mexico in the 2023 World Baseball Classic as well.

Both the Yankees and the Diablos Rojos del Mexcio are two of the most successful and decorated teams in their respective leagues, with 16 titles each. So, this is gearing up to be the ultimate clash between two of the biggest baseball teams from the MLB and Mexican League.

