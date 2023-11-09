"Players want to hear commitment from the top" - GM Chris Young explains Texas Rangers' rise to World Series champions (Exclusive)

Chris Young had to do things differently in his first offseason as a general manager.

Promoted by the Rangers at the start of the 2021-22 offseason, Young wanted to sign significant free agents. Yet the franchise was coming off five consecutive losing seasons and a 60-102 record in 2021.

Thus, Young couldn't sell players on the idea of joining a successful franchise.

Young instead had to hope that some star players would a leap of faith that owner Ray Davis was committed to making the Rangers better. Three players believed in Young’s vision – and liked the money Davis was offering – as shortstop Cory Seager, second baseman Marcus Semien and right-hander Jon Gray signed for a combined $556 million.

Two years later, the Rangers celebrated their first World Series title in the franchise’s 63-year history after beating the Arizona Diamondbacks in five games last week.

So how did Young convince star players to come to Texas despite the Rangers’ dismal track record in recent seasons? Being a former player helped.

Players understand players

Texas Rangers general manager Chris Young addresses fans during a World Series championship celebration

Young pitched in the major leagues for 13 seasons between 2004-17. The 6-foot-10 right-hander had a 79-67 record, but his crowning achievement was being part of the Kansas City Royals' 2015 World Series-winning team.

Having a World Series ring helped Young sell the idea to free agents that they, too, could win a ring with the Texas Rangers because Davis was willing to spend big to field a championship club.

“For us, it was just assessing the organization and where we needed to improve and how were we going to be able to improve in a rapid manner,” Young told Sportskeeda of that approach to his first offseason. “Some that we felt would be through our own internal player development system and some was going to be externally. We felt like we had our farm system in a pretty strong spot and that we had the financial flexibility to enhance or accelerate our rebuild through free agency.

“At that point, the players want to hear that commitment from the top, that ownership is committed to that. From there, it was the players wanting to be here and fortunately believing in us.”

Corey Seager signed a 10-year, $325-million contract while Semien agreed to a seven-year, $175-million deal and Gary signed for four years and $56 million. All have played key roles in the Rangers’ turnaround and shined in the World Series.

Seager became just the fourth player to be a two-time World Series MVP after also winning the award in 2020 with the Los Angeles Dodgers. After struggling for most of the Fall Classic, Marcus Semien’s ninth-inning home run in Game 5 sealed the Series. Gray pitched 4 2/3 scoreless innings against the Diamondbacks after being injured late in the regular season.

Winning begets winning

The Rangers were only marginally better in 2022 when they finished 68-94. However, that trio set the Rangers up to have another productive offseason in the free-agent market.

They signed two-time Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom to a six-year, $155-million contract. Though deGrom was limited to six starts before having season-ending elbow surgery, the Rangers won all six games, which proved important considering Texas made the playoffs by just two games.

The Rangers also signed right-handers Nathan Eovaldi and left-hander Andrew Heaney to two-year deals. Eovaldi was 5-0 in six postseason starts and Heaney gave up just one run in 5 2/3 innings in the World Series following an uneven regular season.

“Players want to win, that’s No. 1,” Young said. “I know I did as a player. When they feel they are around other winning players, it enhances their desire to be there. It doesn’t mean they have to be star players but players who are equally committed to winning. Players know what that looks like.”

The Rangers now know what it feels like to win on the biggest stage after a wait of more than six decades. That should make it even easier for Young to lure players to Arlington and the state-of-the-art Globe Life Field that opened in 2020.

“My hope is that we’re viewed as a winning organization and a desirable spot for players who want to compete for a World Series,” Young said. “We proved that this year and our intent is to continue that.”