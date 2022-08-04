"Playing Frank Sinatra after that showing hurts my chest" "We're gonna be so screwed in the playoffs" - New York Yankees fans have a meltdown following series loss to the Seattle Mariners

It was a night to forget for Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees. The AL East’s runaway leaders fell to their second straight defeat to the Seattle Mariners, this time losing 7-3, on Wednesday.

The Mariners made a blistering start and raced to a 6-0 lead by the end of the first. Eugenio Suarez, Carlos Santana, and Jarred Kelenic homered during Seattle’s six-run blitz.

RHP Gerrit Cole allowed all six of those runs, including three homers. His costly spell drew a resounding round of boos from the tough New York crowd.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Jarred Kelenic goes deep! The Mariners have hit three home runs off of Gerrit Cole in the first inning to make it 6-0! Jarred Kelenic goes deep! The Mariners have hit three home runs off of Gerrit Cole in the first inning to make it 6-0! https://t.co/YmzX5UUXWa

In total, Cole allowed seven hits, struck out eight, and walked one in six innings. He was given a 3-0 lead in his previous two starts against the Baltimore Orioles and Kansas City Royals, but he couldn't solidify either victories for the Yankees.

Yankees fans were left fuming after Cole’s latest installment in a series of bad displays.

Chris Barry @Chris63524261 @Yankees Thanks Cole for another 1 inning meltdown that cost us this game as we surprisingly managed to get enough hits and runs on Castillo to have a shot of at least taking a W later in the game or extra innings. These 1 inning meltdowns are becoming a losing habit and has me 🤔 @Yankees Thanks Cole for another 1 inning meltdown that cost us this game as we surprisingly managed to get enough hits and runs on Castillo to have a shot of at least taking a W later in the game or extra innings. These 1 inning meltdowns are becoming a losing habit and has me 🤔

Jill 🍋 @jill_millander starters who are supposed to be solid. Good job guys. @Yankees Wow. We are gonna be so screwed in the playoffs. Cole is far from an ace. That’s now back to back games withstarters who are supposed to be solid. Good job guys. @Yankees Wow. We are gonna be so screwed in the playoffs. Cole is far from an ace. That’s now back to back games with 💩 starters who are supposed to be solid. Good job guys.

Their rivals, on the other hand, are having a field day. They enjoy every bit of pandemonium.

Some New York Yankees fans have had enough of Frank Sinatra playing at Yankee Stadium after losses. Honestly, can you blame them?

The New York Yankees have now lost five of their last 10 games. While their top league status is not under threat anytime soon, their postseason aspirations will slowly start taking a hit if they don’t stop making costly mistakes.

It’s not just today’s defeat, but the manner in which it happened is causing concern. Throwing away a game beyond recovery in the first inning is unacceptable.

Missing out on Luis Castillo could prove to be costly for the New York Yankees

The New York Yankees missed out on top RHP candidate Luis Castillo during the trade window. Their loss was Seattle’s enormous gain, who ended up landing the two-time All-Star.

Making his Mariners debut at Yankee Stadium, Castillo held New York to three runs in 6 2/3 innings, striking out eight.

Castillo held the Yankees to one run before conceding a two-run homer to Kyle Higashioka. It didn’t matter, as Seattle was already cruising 7-1 and had the game in the bag.

Entering Wednesday, the entire Yankees rotation had an ERA of 4.23 since July 5 - the eighth-worst in MLB during this period. The arrival of Frankie Montas is hopefully going to fix that crisis. If it doesn’t, not going all out for Castillo will seem like a big, big mistake.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far