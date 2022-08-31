“Playing in a little league field 81 games a year” “He is a one dimensional player” - MLB Twitter refutes Aaron Judge's 50 HR feat amid New York Yankees' losing streak

Half a century of home runs is a platinum-coated milestone in baseball and Aaron Judge has now done it not once, but twice!

Judge’s eighth inning blast off of Los Angeles Angels reliever Ryan Tepera earned him his 50th home run of the campaign on Monday night.

Judge hit 52 homers in his rookie 2017 season. He now finds himself in the company of Babe Ruth and Mickey Mantle as the only three Yankees to have enjoyed multiple 50 HR seasons.

Judge is only the seventh player in MLB history to reach 50 homers before September. He is the first to do so since his current teammate, Giancarlo Stanton. Stanton homered 59 times for the 2017 Miami Marlins.

Judge’s brilliance, however, didn’t translate to a Yankees win on Monday. Aaron Boone’s side fell to their third straight defeat, losing 4-3 to the Angels in a game where both Judge and Shohei Ohtani homered.

Some fans have been refuting Aaron Judge’s astonishing feat, raising New York’s losing streak and pitch dimensions of the Yankee Stadium as arguments for their case.

Fans have also played the “Zero World Series Rings” card. However, that could change in a couple of months.

Roger Maris currently holds the New York Yankees' record for most home runs in a single season (61). That also happens to be the American League record.

Apart from Maris, only four players have homered more than 60 times in a year - Babe Ruth, Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire, and Sammy Sosa.

If Aaron Judge maintains his current trajectory, he will finish the season with 63 home runs. If successful, he would become only the sixth player in history to cross the 60-homers threshold.

Aaron Judge isn’t bothered by individual milestones

The Yankees’ 4-3 defeat didn’t give Aaron Judge any reason to celebrate, despite reaching such a landmark figure. Speaking to MLB.com after the disappointing result, Judge said:

“I’m not downplaying it, but I just don’t like talking numbers. It doesn’t mean anything because we lost. We can talk about numbers and all that kind of stuff when the season’s over with; we can review it. But for right now, the most important thing for me is getting some wins.”

Aaron Boone’s side continue to falter as their lead at the top of the AL East shrinks to seven games. The division title is still in their hands and they should wrap it up comfortably. Their World Series chances, however, are starting to look bleak.

The Yankees will look to avoid a fourth straight loss when they take on the Angels again tonight for the second game of their three-match set.

