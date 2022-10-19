Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes was pumped up after a pulsating night of action in the MLB postseason.

Mahomes took to Twitter to express his excitement after the run of results in both leagues, including massive upsets. He said:

"Playoff baseball!!!"

The MLB post-season has already brought in two shock results with the Los Angeles Dodgers and defending champion Atlanta Braves both being eliminated in the Division Series. The Dodgers seemed out of sorts throughout the series with the San Diego Padres capitalizing on a 3-1 win in the NLDS. The team recorded an astonishing 111 wins and were touted as favorites to make another World Series appearance.

The Braves’ chances of winning a second straight World Series went up in smoke as they were eliminated from the postseason with an 8-3 loss to the Phillies in Game 4 of the NLDS at Citizens Bank Park. The final spot in the Championship Series will be determined between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians. The Yankees forced a Game 5 decider at home, but the game was postponed due to tough weather conditions and is set to be played on Tuesday afternoon.

Patrick Mahomes' rollercoaster journey in the MLB

Patrick Mahomes' father Pat Mahomes was a household name in Major League Baseball during the 90s. He declined both football and basketball scholarship offers from Division I programs to start his baseball career at the University of Arkansas.

He was drafted in 1998 by the Minnesota Twins in the sixth round and made his MLB debut in 1992 with the franchise. He played five seasons before a trade to the Boston Red Sox.

Patrick Mahomes Sr. had offers in football as well as baseball as a kid

His career also included stints with the New York Mets, Texas Rangers, Chicago Cubs, and Pittsburgh Pirates until 2003. He amassed 308 regular-season appearances (63 starts) with a 42-39 record, 5.47 ERA, and 452 strikeouts in 709 innings. He had 43 at-bats during his career, with 11 hits (0.256 batting average) and four RBIs, before calling it quits in 2004.

