"Please anyone but him" - Red Sox fans gutted after Triston Casas leaves game early with apparent injury following first inning at-bat

Triston Casas and the Boston Red Sox returned to PNC Park following their 8-1 Game 1 victory on Friday. Unfortunately, Casas would not last long in Game 2 of the series on Saturday.

He left the game following his at-bat in the first inning, per Boston beat writer Chris Cortillo. It appears that he hurt himself during a swing. There has been no official word from the organization as of yet.

Manager Alex Cora replaced Casas by having Pablo Reyes go to third base and moving Bobby Dalbec from third base to first. Early rumors say that Casas injured his abdominal area.

Fans hope the injury is not severe and that he can return to the lineup quickly. He's one guy in the Boston lineup who has gotten off to a fabulous start, leading the club with six home runs.

"Please anyone but him" - one fan posted.

"You actually can't make this up" - another fan posted.

"Are you kidding me" - posted another.

Casas has certainly been a reason why the Red Sox have gotten off to a decent start this season. Fans are certainly gutted seeing their power hitter having to leave the game early.

"No good days" - said another fan.

"Whole lineup is gonna be injured at this stage" - said another.

"How is the entire heart of our order hurt right now?" - said another.

A lengthy IL trip could hurt Boston's lineup. They are already dealing with a handful of injuries and having to play musical chairs with their batting order.

Triston Casas is the latest Red Sox player dealing with an injury

Boston Red Sox - Triston casas (Image via Getty)

Triston Casas is just the latest Red Sox player dealing with an injury. Recently, the team dodged a bullet when they learned slugger Rafael Devers would not hit the IL after his collision with Tyler O'Neill earlier in the week.

Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for O'Neill. He was placed on the seven-day IL due to a concussion. Apart from the concussion, the collision left him needing some stitches and a black eye.

Earlier in April, the club learned they would be without Trevor Story for the remainder of the season. He underwent surgery to repair a fractured glenoid in his left shoulder after crashing into the wall.

This club cannot handle another one of their stars miss significant time. Hopefully, Triston Casas can return to the lineup shortly.

