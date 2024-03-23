"Please fix the crash issue" - MLB The Show 24 players frustrated with the state of the game on Nintendo Switch 

MLB The Show 24 was released to the public earlier this week. The game can be played on PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch consoles, allowing nearly everybody to get in on the action.

The game's developer, Sony San Diego, took to social media to hype up the new Derek Jeter Storyline mode. It is a great mode that details the career the 14-time All-Star had with the Yankees.

However, fans in the comment section had other things on their minds. They want to know why the game runs so poorly on the Nintendo Switch compared to other consoles.

Gamers have reported MLB The Show 24's poor quality since launch, stating they have difficulties getting into Diamond Dynasty mode. They complain that the game constantly crashes and is nearly unplayable.

"Unfortunately that's all I can play now on Switch. Please fix the game crash issue on that system so I can actually progress through Diamond Dynasty" one fan posted.

"That's awesome! Now fix the Switch version" another fan posted.

Some Nintendo Switch users feel robbed. They have not found a fix to their issues, and they are disappointed they paid full price for a game that does not run properly on their device. If you want to get this game on the Switch, it may be better to hold off for an update.

MLB The Show 24 is great but comes with some issues

MLB The Show 24 Cover Athlete Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Image via Getty)

MLB The Show 24 had a successful launch but did not come without a few bugs. One of these bugs was the usual server issues at the start. Nevertheless, the server issues only lasted a few hours before they were restored.

Streamers and gamers have pointed out one big issue: the bright menu screens. This has resulted in some streamers on Twitch playing the game with sunglasses on. In an age where most people turn all their electronic devices on night mode, the menu screen can be a bit blinding.

Another issue that has recently occurred comes from this weekend's Twitch Drops. For those who do not know, Sony San Diego has turned on Twitch Drops, which allows you to receive packs for watching streamers play the game. All you have to do is connect your Twitch and The Show accounts to receive the drops.

Some who have cruised through their drops have not yet received their packs. However, it could take up to 24 hours for the packs to be delivered, so if you have not received yours, be patient.

