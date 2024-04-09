"Please get this man on a real team" - Fans react as Mike Trout joins Mookie Betts to lead home run charts 

LA Angels slugger Mike Trout is off to a flyer this season, as his five homers now lead the MLB along with cross-town rival Mookie Betts. It can't get much better for the Angels this season with their former MVP regaining his lost touch.

In the ongoing game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Angel Stadium, Trout took Zach Elfin deep in the bottom of the third innings to extend the Angels' lead to 3-0. The 2-2 pitch was dispatched to center field by Trout. It sailed over 423 feet and recorded an exit velocity of 108.7 mph.

Fans took this opportunity to take a dig at the Angels, who fans believe haven't given him the roster to compete in October:

"5 bombs 6 rbi. Please get this man on a real team. Please!" one fan tweeted.

"Get this man some base runners 😭," another quipped.

"Trade this to a contender team, stop wasting his years left as a ball player," another fan wrote.

Other fans saw the bright side of it and applauded Trout's hot start this season:

"Trout is gonna hit 45 HR with 52 RBI," one fan gave his projection for Trout this season.

"Trout…. What a fantastic player! 🤕🤕" another fan wrote.

"Bros gonna have the first 50/50 season. 50 HRs 50 RBI," another fan tweeted.

Mike Trout is not going anywhere; he proves his loyalty to Angels

Despite the offseason, where it was assumed that the Angels would be trading Mike Trout for future assets, the centerfielder squashed all the rumors and said he wants to win the championship in Anaheim.

For Trout, a trade would be an "easy way out", but instead, he wants to give back to the club that believed in his abilities:

"The easy way out is just ask for a trade," Trout said. "There might be a time. Maybe. I really haven't thought about this. But when I signed that contract, I'm loyal. I want to win a championship here.

"The overall picture of winning a championship or getting to the playoffs here is bigger satisfaction [than] bailing out and just taking an easy way out."

The Angels are not off to a flyer for the season, despite Mike Trout's homers. The team is 5-4 and is currently playing out their three-game home series against the Rays.

