"Please John make it happen" - Fans buzz as Juan Soto’s 2021 interview about growing up a Red Sox fan resurfaces as Boston trade odds grow

The Boston Red Sox are gearing up to make the most of their offseason this winter. According to superstar agent Scott Boras, they are reportedly looking to bring in some top talent.

When talking about top talent in free agency, you have to talk about Juan Soto. He is rated the top free agent in this class and is looking to secure a bag with his next club. His next club could certainly be Boston after this interview from 2021 resurfaced.

In the clip, Soto explains that he grew up a Boston fan. He was a huge fan of players like Manny Ramirez, David Ortiz, and Pedro Martinez.

This clip has hyped up the fanbase. They want to see their front office be aggressive in their pursuit of the four-time All-Star.

"Please John make it happen!" one fan posted.

"How about a traveling team of Manny, Papi, and Pedro to call on him and sell him on Beantown?" said another.

"Please bring it to Boston" said another.

Fans are salivating at the thought of Soto suiting up in the Boston red. However, not everybody is getting their hopes up.

"11% chance we sign him now, thanks" said another.

"If friendships and playing for a team you like matter, he’s just staying with the Yankees, this really means nothing lol" said another.

"Money talks winning now talks not fav as a kid" said another.

Some fans do not see Soto coming to Boston at all. He is looking to make the most amount of money that he can, and it has yet to be seen what Boston is comfortable offering Soto.

Red Sox meet with Juan Soto

Boston Red Sox - Alex Cora (Photo via IMAGN)

On Thursday night, the Red Sox had their meeting with Juan Soto to make their initial pitch. The two sides sat down for a reported three hours and both sides left happy.

Boston played a video depicting the club's long history in the sport and the star players, especially coming from the Dominican Republic.

The meeting was just a feeler and to give information to Soto. No official offer was made, but one is expected to be made following Soto's visit with all interested clubs.

Fans should be happy with the length and status of Soto's meeting with the Boston front office. It would be a sight to be seen if they signed him and he patrolled the outfield at Fenway.

