“Please Mike Trout, take this personally” - Fans buzz over MLB players’ ranking of the best stars in baseball ft. Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani

The level of talent in MLB right now is off the charts. Not only has the league seen some superstars remain incredibly effective as they age but also the athletic ability of the young players coming up is impressive. From two-way superstars such as Shohei Ohtani to hulking home run kingpins such as Aaron Judge, the league is in a good place from a talent perspective.

Expand Tweet

Trending

In a survery conducted by MLB.com, players from across the league were asked to vote for which players they view as the best in baseball. It may come as no surprise to see that three-time MVP Shohei Ohtani topped the list. The Japanese sensation became the first player baseball history to record 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in a single season, making him an easy choice to be number one.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The other players on the list are Bobby Witt Jr., Aaron Judge, Mookie Betts, and Corey Seager. Although Ohtani topped the list, the remaining order left some fans surprised. Some of these fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the list, especially the notable absence of future Hall of Famer Mike Trout.

"Please Trout take this personally! I’ll even take a crying trout meme if keeps you healthy!" - One fan posted on social media.

Comment byu/Adventurous-Rise7975 from discussion inbaseball Expand Post

"Trout in my heart :(" - Another fan shared.

"I remember the years that MLB players would name Mike Trout as the best player in baseball. Damn shame that years have long gone now" - One more added.

Mike Trout might still have all of the talent to be one of the best players in baseball, injuries have plagued the three-time MVP in recent seasons, which undoubtedly hurt his standing on this list. That being said, the inclusion of Corey Seager is something that has left some MLB fans puzzled, to say the least.

"Man, Corey Seager must be really nice or have a lot of dirt on people...." - One fan shared.

Comment byu/Adventurous-Rise7975 from discussion inbaseball Expand Post

"Seager isn’t even the best shortstop in the AL" - Another fan posted online.

"I love him but Seager is such an odd inclusion here" - One more added.

Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani are the current betting favorites to win the 2025 MLB MVP Awards

It may come as no surprise that two of the players who appear on this list are considered the favorites to win the MVP Awards in their respective leagues. According to FanDuel, Shohei Ohtani is the betting favorite in the NL with +145 odds, whereas Aaron Judge is leading the pack in the AL, sitting at +300.

While it will certainly require both players to remain healthy, this current era of Major League Baseball has been defined by the exploits of Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge. However, now that they are both in the 30s, it will be interesting to see which young stars take over that mantle.

