"Please put this in the Reds HOF" - Cincinnati fans praise Elly De La Cruz and Hunter Greene's autographed window

Back when camp initially broke, Cincinnati Reds players Elly De La Cruz and Hunter Greene made headlines. Greene was the victim of a smashed window via a ball off the bat of De La Cruz. What made the story even funnier was that Greene was the one pitching to De La Cruz.

Now, the duo is making headlines again as they want to remember the moment. The window was cut out and both players signed their names at the bottom.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fortunately for Hunter Greene, he is working on a six-year, $53 million contract, so replacing the window or the car is not hard. Elly De La Cruz, on the other hand, is working on a $720,000 deal, so hopefully he was not tasked with replacing the window.

Reds fans enjoyed the hilarious moment between the two. They would like to see the team do something with the plaque, like making replicas and handing them out to fans during a game.

"Please put this in the Reds HOF and Museum, I need to see this in person lol," one fan posted.

Expand Tweet

"Give me a replica fan giveaway please," another fan posted.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

This would make one of the most unique fan giveaways of all time. Certainly, there would be some fans looking to take home this piece of hilarious team history.

Hunter Greene and Elly De La Cruz will be important for the Reds this season

Cincinnati Reds Hunter Greene (Image via Getty)

Hunter Greene will work as one of the aces on the Reds roster. The hard-throwing righty is coming off a season where he compiled a 4-7 record with a 4.82 ERA. He was dealing with a hip injury last season and should have a much better year in 2024.

Elly De La Cruz will also play a big role on the team. He blasted onto the scene, turning the heads of baseball fans everywhere. Through 98 games, he hit .235/.300/.410 with 15 doubles, seven triples, 13 home runs and 35 stolen bases.

FanGraphs predicts a better season this year. With more experience, it would not surprise many. FanGraphs predicts Cruz to finish the year with 21 home runs and a .311 OBP.

Outside of these two, fans can look forward to guys like Matt McLain, Spencer Steer and Christian Encarnacion-Strand. Unfortunately, they will be without Noelvi Marte for the first half, as he was suspended after testing positive for PEDs.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.