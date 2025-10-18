  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • "Please respect their privacy" - Fans defend Shohei Ohtani after candid family moment goes viral on social media

"Please respect their privacy" - Fans defend Shohei Ohtani after candid family moment goes viral on social media

By Varun Anand Bhat
Published Oct 18, 2025 22:31 GMT
MLB: Playoffs-Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Dodgers - Source: Imagn
Shohei Ohtani clicked after NLCS Game 4 against Milwaukee Brewers (image credit: IMAGN)

Shohei Ohtani's heroics against the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday has skyrocketed his popularity further. The Japanese star played an instrumental role in helping the LA Dodgers secure a World Series berth.

Ad

While Ohtani's performances captured plenty of attention, one could argue that some of the attention is not needed. A Shohei Ohtani fan page on Instagram shared a video of him with his wife, kid and dog before Game 4.

"Ohtani family looks so good Mamiko, baby and even cutey Decoy 🥹," shobae Ohtani Shohei tweeted on Friday.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Many fans defended Ohtani and asked for his privacy to be respected.

"Please respect their privacy. Sharing private moments like this is not okay," a fan wrote.
Ad

Here are more fan reactions.

"Please keep his privacy. No need to upload this," another fan wrote.
"hey you shouldn't upload candid footage," a fan said.
"Are you truly a fan of Shohei Ohtani? If you actually respect him and know the kind of person he is, you’d take this video down immediately," one fan commented.
Ad
"Protect people's privacy," another fan said.
"Please stop posting without permission," a fan tweeted.

Ohtani proved once again in Game 4 versus Milwaukee why he is considered the best player in the world. He pitched six scoreless innings and scored three home runs, helping the Dodgers advance to the World Series.

Dodgers legend calls Shohei Ohtani the "greatest player" he has ever seen

Shohei Ohtani continues to prove why he is important to the LA Dodgers' success. While he has been praised by fans and analysts throughout the season, Dodgers legend Steve Sax showered him with praise after Game 4.

Ad

The former second baseman compared Ohtani to Bo Jackson and called him "a unicorn."

"Bo Jackson is the best all-around athlete I’ve ever seen," Sax said, via Sirius XM's MLB Network Radio. "I mean you can’t find combined speed, power, strength and all that. He’s the best pure athlete and it’s not even close. But when you compare baseball players, Shohei Ohtani is unimaginable almost. He is the unicorn.
Ad
“He’s all those different descriptions you want to make of Shohei Ohtani. He’s so far ahead of his time. He is, by far, and away, the greatest baseball player I’ve ever seen."

Apart from his heroics this postseason, Ohtani also had a stellar regular season. He recorded 611 at-bats, scoring 146 runs with an average of .282. Ohtani also hit 55 home runs.

About the author
Varun Anand Bhat

Varun Anand Bhat

Twitter icon

Varun is a Golf and MLB journalist for Sportskeeda with over 4 years of work experience in his bag. He has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, and has worked for many sites, including EssentiallySports, FanSided, Khel Now, Get Football, and a few others.

Varun is a fan of golfer Scottie Scheffler due to the latter’s mindset, and he admires Aaron Judge and his ability to keep being consistent. As a purist golf fan, he would love to compete at the Masters if given the opportunity, but is also happy with LIV Golf driving more eyeballs towards the sport. If he gets the chance to play for an MLB team, he would love to play for the New York Yankees.

Varun’s mantra for writing factually correct feature articles is thorough verification. Another key element in his writing is staying updated with both sports through the official websites of pro wrestling and Golf. He has had the privilege of interviewing MMA legend Greg Jackson in his career so far.

Varun likes to spend his free time reading or writing poetry and fiction. He also plans to learn and play golf in his spare time.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications