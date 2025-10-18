"Please respect their privacy" - Fans defend Shohei Ohtani after candid family moment goes viral on social media

Shohei Ohtani's heroics against the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday has skyrocketed his popularity further. The Japanese star played an instrumental role in helping the LA Dodgers secure a World Series berth.While Ohtani's performances captured plenty of attention, one could argue that some of the attention is not needed. A Shohei Ohtani fan page on Instagram shared a video of him with his wife, kid and dog before Game 4.&quot;Ohtani family looks so good Mamiko, baby and even cutey Decoy 🥹,&quot; shobae Ohtani Shohei tweeted on Friday.Many fans defended Ohtani and asked for his privacy to be respected.&quot;Please respect their privacy. Sharing private moments like this is not okay,&quot; a fan wrote.ででで @ruj_d_kLINKPlease respect their privacy. Sharing private moments like this is not okay.Here are more fan reactions.&quot;Please keep his privacy. No need to upload this,&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;hey you shouldn't upload candid footage,&quot; a fan said.&quot;Are you truly a fan of Shohei Ohtani? If you actually respect him and know the kind of person he is, you’d take this video down immediately,&quot; one fan commented.&quot;Protect people's privacy,&quot; another fan said.&quot;Please stop posting without permission,&quot; a fan tweeted.Ohtani proved once again in Game 4 versus Milwaukee why he is considered the best player in the world. He pitched six scoreless innings and scored three home runs, helping the Dodgers advance to the World Series.Dodgers legend calls Shohei Ohtani the &quot;greatest player&quot; he has ever seenShohei Ohtani continues to prove why he is important to the LA Dodgers' success. While he has been praised by fans and analysts throughout the season, Dodgers legend Steve Sax showered him with praise after Game 4.The former second baseman compared Ohtani to Bo Jackson and called him &quot;a unicorn.&quot;&quot;Bo Jackson is the best all-around athlete I’ve ever seen,&quot; Sax said, via Sirius XM's MLB Network Radio. &quot;I mean you can’t find combined speed, power, strength and all that. He’s the best pure athlete and it’s not even close. But when you compare baseball players, Shohei Ohtani is unimaginable almost. He is the unicorn.“He’s all those different descriptions you want to make of Shohei Ohtani. He’s so far ahead of his time. He is, by far, and away, the greatest baseball player I’ve ever seen.&quot;Apart from his heroics this postseason, Ohtani also had a stellar regular season. He recorded 611 at-bats, scoring 146 runs with an average of .282. Ohtani also hit 55 home runs.