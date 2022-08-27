"Please sign Judge long term and then name him captain" "Our Next Captain" - New York Yankees fans call for Aaron Judge to be made captain as the slugger comforts Greg Weissert during nightmare MLB debut

As the New York Yankees enter the final stretch of the season, Aaron Judge is stepping up big time for the Bronx Bombers. Judge is proving to be a leader both on and off the field. At 30 years old, the veteran has shown his maturity on numerous occasions this season and has played the role of a leader in the clubhouse.

The Yankees offense was incredible on Thursday night against the Oakland Athletics. On the defensive side, however, there were some issues. Greg Weissert, only recently called up from the minors, struggled during his Yankees debut. Weissert was visibly shaken when removed from the game, and Judge took it upon himself to lift the spirits of the inexperienced pitcher.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Judge made sure to go over to Weissert to joke with him and calm him down after his rough debut Judge made sure to go over to Weissert to joke with him and calm him down after his rough debut https://t.co/PgtYPbjBop

Fans noted the kind gesture at a time when the reliever was looking down and out. Judge displayed the leadership qualities required by any captain at this level.

Yankees fans have been frustrated with the lack of action regarding Aaron Judge's contract. The four-time All-Star is the front-fronner for the AL MVP and leads the league in home runs. Not only do fans want a long-term contract sorted out, they want Judge assigned as the next Yankees captain.

Sirdute @ryanstrafaci1 @TalkinYanks And that’s y he’ll be the next captain @TalkinYanks And that’s y he’ll be the next captain

He’s good in supporting his teammates. It was so nice to see the team came and cheer him up. @TalkinYanks Our Next CaptainHe’s good in supporting his teammates. It was so nice to see the team came and cheer him up. @TalkinYanks Our Next Captain 🙌🏻He’s good in supporting his teammates. It was so nice to see the team came and cheer him up.

Greg Weissert was called up on Thursday to help the Yankees bullpen that has been depleted by injuries. The right-hander, who pitched at Fordham University, has been impressive in the minors, but he had a torrid start to his MLB career.

Weissert's control was off from the minute he stepped on the mound. He hit Oakland A's infielder Jonah Bride with his first pitch. He then hit outfielder Skye Bolt with his second pitch. After Nick Allen popped out, Weissert proceeded to walk Tony Kemp on four pitches. Vimael Machin was the next batter, and after another walk, Aaron Boone had seen enough.

Aaron Judge has been a leader for the Yankees during a difficult stretch and is showing maturity on and off the field

Aaron Judge looks on during the seventh inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium.

Weissert threw just 15 pitches on the evening, of which only five were strikes. He finished the night with three earned runs, two walks, and no strikeouts. The reliever has a whopping 81.00 ERA that he will hope to bring down in the coming days.

Michael Kasper @KasperStats As soon as Weissert headed for the dugout, I knew Judge would find a way to be right next to him. What a guy. Laughing it up with the young pitcher, helping him relax. I know Weissert probably feels awful, but hey -- you just made a 12-run-lead an 11-run-lead. Nothing bad. As soon as Weissert headed for the dugout, I knew Judge would find a way to be right next to him. What a guy. Laughing it up with the young pitcher, helping him relax. I know Weissert probably feels awful, but hey -- you just made a 12-run-lead an 11-run-lead. Nothing bad.

For the rookie pitcher, it was a dreadful start to his career. Weissert limped into the dugout dejected and took his seat in the corner. Aaron Judge, along with other members of the team, provided some comfort for the reliever.

Bronx Central @BronxCentral Judge blocked the camera for Weissert after his rough debut.



Captain shit. Judge blocked the camera for Weissert after his rough debut.Captain shit. https://t.co/bxYpXCZer2

Gare @GareMedia @TalkinYanks Greg looks so sad man gonna make me cry @TalkinYanks Greg looks so sad man gonna make me cry

Through the ups and downs of the season, the Yankees players have stuck together. Several players have gone through tough stretches but the unity in this clubhouse has remained.

Luckily for Weissert, his atrocious outing didn't have an effect on the final result. With the return of 2017 National League MVP Giancarlo Stanton to the lineup, the Yankees outmatched their opponents by putting up 13 runs. They went on to win the game 13-4 and are now 77-48 on the season.

Aaron Judge is undoubtedly the best player on the field. Off the field, he has been composed and mature. The captaincy could be just the added incentive Judge needs to agree to a long-term deal with the Yankees and keep him in New York.

