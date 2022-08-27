"Please sign Judge long term and then name him captain" "Our Next Captain" - New York Yankees fans call for Aaron Judge to be made captain as the slugger comforts Greg Weissert during nightmare MLB debut

As the New York Yankees enter the final stretch of the season, Aaron Judge is stepping up big time for the Bronx Bombers. Judge is proving to be a leader both on and off the field. At 30 years old, the veteran has shown his maturity on numerous occasions this season and has played the role of a leader in the clubhouse.
The Yankees offense was incredible on Thursday night against the Oakland Athletics. On the defensive side, however, there were some issues. Greg Weissert, only recently called up from the minors, struggled during his Yankees debut. Weissert was visibly shaken when removed from the game, and Judge took it upon himself to lift the spirits of the inexperienced pitcher.
Fans noted the kind gesture at a time when the reliever was looking down and out. Judge displayed the leadership qualities required by any captain at this level.
Yankees fans have been frustrated with the lack of action regarding Aaron Judge's contract. The four-time All-Star is the front-fronner for the AL MVP and leads the league in home runs. Not only do fans want a long-term contract sorted out, they want Judge assigned as the next Yankees captain.
Greg Weissert was called up on Thursday to help the Yankees bullpen that has been depleted by injuries. The right-hander, who pitched at Fordham University, has been impressive in the minors, but he had a torrid start to his MLB career.
Weissert's control was off from the minute he stepped on the mound. He hit Oakland A's infielder Jonah Bride with his first pitch. He then hit outfielder Skye Bolt with his second pitch. After Nick Allen popped out, Weissert proceeded to walk Tony Kemp on four pitches. Vimael Machin was the next batter, and after another walk, Aaron Boone had seen enough.
Aaron Judge has been a leader for the Yankees during a difficult stretch and is showing maturity on and off the field
Weissert threw just 15 pitches on the evening, of which only five were strikes. He finished the night with three earned runs, two walks, and no strikeouts. The reliever has a whopping 81.00 ERA that he will hope to bring down in the coming days.
For the rookie pitcher, it was a dreadful start to his career. Weissert limped into the dugout dejected and took his seat in the corner. Aaron Judge, along with other members of the team, provided some comfort for the reliever.
Through the ups and downs of the season, the Yankees players have stuck together. Several players have gone through tough stretches but the unity in this clubhouse has remained.
Luckily for Weissert, his atrocious outing didn't have an effect on the final result. With the return of 2017 National League MVP Giancarlo Stanton to the lineup, the Yankees outmatched their opponents by putting up 13 runs. They went on to win the game 13-4 and are now 77-48 on the season.
Aaron Judge is undoubtedly the best player on the field. Off the field, he has been composed and mature. The captaincy could be just the added incentive Judge needs to agree to a long-term deal with the Yankees and keep him in New York.