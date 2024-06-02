"Plenty but it's always the same pattern" - Ex-Dodger Trevor Bauer speculates possible reason for his continued exclusion from MLB

Ex-MLB pitcher Trevor Bauer continues to advocate his way in to sign a major league contract this season. The last time he was on a major league mound was in July 2021 following which he was placed on administrative leave by the Los Angeles Dodgers following sexual assault allegations, further leading to a suspension by the MLB.

On Saturday, Bauer revealed a piece of inside information on his social media about his conversation with an unspecified general manager. Bauer seemingly wants fans to find out why he is continuously getting neglected by major league teams.

Bauer's defense was in reply to a fan query that asked if MLB clubs were reaching out to sign the former Cy Young winner.

"Plenty but it’s always the same pattern," Bauer wrote.

He quoted an MLB general manager, saying:

"We would love to sign him. We know he’d help us win and we know he’d be great in the clubhouse. But it’s not my decision. It’s an ownership and mlb decision. Let me talk to my owner."

What followed was Bauer saying that the reason he is getting neglected is because teams are being told not to sign him.

"If you’re wondering why it would be “an mlb decision”, that’s a great question and something people should be looking into for a multitude of reasons. The only logical explanation for why I don’t have a job in the big leagues right now is that teams are being told they cannot sign me. And that’s a serious problem," Bauer wrote in his tweet.

Trevor Bauer biding his time in LMB until he gets an MLB call-up

MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres

Trevor Bauer is still hopeful for a major league contract this season but until then, he is keeping his arm healthy by pitching in the Mexican Baseball League, also known as Liga Mexicana de Béisbol, i.e., LMB.

He reportedly signed an initial contract with the Diablos Rojos Del Mexico of the LMB League in April. As per the contract, Bauer will play five games with an opt-out clause, allowing him to leave the league if he gets signed by a major league team.

However, the time still hasn't come but that doesn't mean his agent, Rachel Luba, can't market him. Over the season, Luba has been active, sharing stats from Bauer's outings south of the border.

As per Friday's tweet, Trevor Bauer has lowered his ERA mark 1.53 following his latest start, where he pitched five innings for one earned run and eight strikeouts.

While the numbers are too impressive to ignore, it seems there are off-field reasons preventing MLB teams from signing Bauer.

