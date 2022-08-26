"Politely asked his guests to remove any cell phones or cameras they were carrying" - Sports author Ian O'Connor once revealed details about Derek Jeter's meticulous house party rules

Former New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter knows exactly how to sidestep drama and stay away from the spotlight. Derek is also known for shielding his private life to avoid becoming tabloid news.

In 2011, Ian O'Connor, a columnist and senior writer for ESPN, spilled the beans on how exactly Jeter manages to guard the nitty-gritty of his private life. In his book "The Captain: The Journey of Derek Jeter," Ian O'Connor described Jeter's stringent house party regulations in detail.

Referring to one of the Jeter's house parties, Ian wrote:

'He politely asked his guests to remove any cell phones or cameras they were carrying and place them on a table, explaining that he wanted to protect his privacy.”

Apparently, Derek has a no-phone policy at his home. O'Connor stated that as soon as the guests arrived, Derek said, "Phones go there," so no one could take pictures inside his house.

The positive aspect of such a strict rule is that Derek has authority over what gets published rather than the media whipping up a twisted story.

Before 2022, Derek Jeter used to announce the milestones of his life through 'The Players' Tribune'

Before 2022, Derek Jeter was not on social media platforms. All his major life updates were released via "The Players' Tribune," a media platform founded by Jeter in 2014. In May 2022, he finally joined Instagram and Twitter.

From announcing his engagement to Hannah Davis in 2014 to sharing news of his newborns, everything was updated via "The Players' Tribune."

Although Derek is now on social media platforms like Twitter and Instagram, his updates are carefully chosen. His posts and tweets center on promotional content, except for a few.

"A great night in New York premiering The Captain. Thanks to everyone involved and Tribeca! And big congratulations to @ravishingrandyrude and his team." - Jeter

Recently, Jeter posted a snippet of his daughters applying nail polish on his fingers. The candid post was a breath of fresh air amid his promotional material.

Appearing cynical, Derek captioned the post, "HELP!"

In another post, Derek shared a childhood photo with his IG family.

"Tonight we start from the beginning" - Jeter

It feels great to see Derek finally opening up and sharing sneak peeks of his life with his fans.

