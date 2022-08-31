"Poor guy better not get punished for this" "Mic him up every game!" - MLB fans in splits after umpire Adrian Johnson accidentally swears on the hot mic during Padres vs. Giants game

During yesterday's game between the San Diego Padres and the San Francisco Giants, an MLB umpire was caught swearing during a replay review. Just before he announced the play, umpire Adrian Johnson mumbed "oh s**t" into the hot mic.

The play happened in the top of the second inning, with Padres utility player Brandon Drury being initially called out at first base. This would have been an inning-ending double play, so San Diego decided to challenge the call. The call was overturned in San Diego's favor but not before the umpire's slipup.

When the umpire appeared on screen to announce the review, it looked like he was reaching for something. He then started the announcement, but stumbled over his words and accidentally swore.

This was an honest mistake and almost everyone found it absolutely hilarious. Hopefully, the MLB does not punish Johnson for this small error.

What matters the most is that he did get the play right after the review. When looking at the play, Drury was indeed safe. However, the reversal didn't really affect the game as Brandon Drury got caught stealing during the next at-bat, thus ending the inning.

When the video of umpire Adrian Johnson went viral, not many people recognized him. Many argued that not knowing an umpire is a good thing, and well-known umpires generally mean they are not the best.

Regardless, MLB umpires are currently in the hot seat, and have been in recent years. Now that games are easier to access, the entire league can see an umpire's mistakes.

Will robots replace MLB umpires?

Division Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v San Francisco Giants - Game Two

In recent years, affiliates of Major League Baseball have been testing out robots to replace umpires. They are not literal robots, rather the process is automated for the umpires. They will likely have an earpiece that relays the correct information to the umpire. Although this is very controversial, it has been gaining rapid support to be implemented in the MLB.

Since more and more game highlights can be accessed through the internet, every mistake made by an umpire is seen by everybody. This makes it appear that umpires are getting worse. However, umpires have been making mistakes since the start of the sport.

Will we see the automation of umpires in the upcoming seasons? If fans continue to push for it, then it will likely happen at some point.

