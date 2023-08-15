Time allows people to forgive and forget - except if you are the sign-stealing World Series-winning Houston Astros.

The Astros have had quite the journey over the last decade, from being the worst team in Major League Baseball to winning the holy grail - twice.

Despite all their recent success, the Astros’ 2017 sign-stealing scandal remains a blemish on their achievements to this day. The Astros have won 95+ games in five out of their last six campaigns, 2020 being the only exception due to obvious reasons.

Baseball fans continue to cite the scandal, time and again, to discredit all the good work the Astros have done since their transition to the American League.

Those allegations have been renewed once again, this time by the Portland Pickles, a summer collegiate sports team.

"Remember when the Astros cheated" - Portland Pickles

The Pickles’ social media team is known for their friendly banter. Their bio on X reads, “we play baseball from June-Aug and make memes the rest of the time,” so that tells you exactly what to expect.

However, the definition of ‘humor’ varies from one person to another and some fans clearly didn’t enjoy the joke.

Portland Pickles have taunted Houston Astros in the past

It’s not the first time that the Portland Pickles have attempted a sly dig at the Houston Astros over the sign-stealing scandal.

When the Astros visited the Baltimore Orioles for a series last September, Portland 's mascot ‘Dillon’ - who happens to be a pickle, literally - approached a group of Astros fans and started banging a trash can right in front of them.

"Orioles vs Astros comin up and dillon is ready" - Portland Pickles

Thankfully, the banter was received in good spirit and the fans couldn’t do anything but laugh. Well that’s exactly how banter should work.