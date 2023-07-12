Shohei Ohtani's will-they-wont-they relationship with the Los Angeles Angels continues to drag on with both sides remaining tight-lipped on their intentions.

With the MLB trade deadline less than three weeks away, Ohtani's contract situation continues to captivate the baseball world. The Japanese star is in the final stages of a one-year, $30 million contract with the Angels. There is currently no clarity on whether he will sign an extension.

Players have run down their contracts before but this is different. We have not seen a player like Ohtani is nearly 100 years. His ability to dominate as both a hitter and pitcher make him a once-in-a-generation talent.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Per a recent article in Fox News, former All-Star and World Series champion Gary Sheffield believes there is little chance of Ohtani starting next season in an Angels jersey.

"Oh, he’s definitely leaving. He’s the Babe Ruth of today"

Sheffield had high praise for the two-way sensation from Iwate, comparing him to New York Yankees legend Babe Ruth.

Fox News @FoxNews Shohei Ohtani’s future in MLB consumes All-Star Weekend talk among players: 'He's the Babe Ruth of today' trib.al/cNF9qjP Shohei Ohtani’s future in MLB consumes All-Star Weekend talk among players: 'He's the Babe Ruth of today' trib.al/cNF9qjP

"Shohei Ohtani’s future in MLB consumes All-Star Weekend talk among players: 'He's the Babe Ruth of today'" - Fox News

George Herman "Babe" Ruth played between 1914-1935 and set the standard. He was known for his exceptional ability to hit with power but many forget that Ruth was also an outstanding southpaw pitcher.

Over 10 years at a pitcher, Ruth finished sith a 94-46 record and 2.28 ERA. He won 23 games in 1916 and followed that up with 24 wins in 1917.

Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani is set to become a free agent at the end of the season

Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels runs the bases after hitting a homer at Dodger Stadium

Shohei Ohtani has been extremely loyal to the Los Angeles Angels organization since his move from Japan in 2018. The 29-year-old has played his entire five-year MLB career in Anaheim.

SNY @SNYtv "It sucks to lose. He wants to win, so it gets stronger every year."



Shohei Ohtani, through his translator, on how important being on a winning team is to him: "It sucks to lose. He wants to win, so it gets stronger every year."Shohei Ohtani, through his translator, on how important being on a winning team is to him: https://t.co/tc47rqKjnu

"'It sucks to lose. He wants to win, so it gets stronger every year.' Shohei Ohtani, through his translator, on how important being on a winning team is to him." - SNY

Over that stretch, he has recorded 159 home runs, 413 RBIs and has a .272 batting average over 670 games.

As a pitcher, he has a 35-18 record, a 3.04 ERA and 573 strikeouts over 80 starts.

During the All-Star break, Ohtani reiterated his desire to compete, stating through his translator that his hunger to win is getting "stronger."

The Angels have failed to reach the playoffs for eight straight seasons and currently sit fourth in the American League West. In the end, it may not be loyalty or money that turns out to be the determining factor for Ohtani. It may simply be a desire to challenge for a World Series title.

Poll : 0 votes