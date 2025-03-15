Potential Gerrit Cole replacement’s return brings optimism from ex-Marlins All-Star

The New York Yankees will be without Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole for the 2025 MLB season after undergoing season-ending Tommy John surgery earlier this week.

The Bronx Bombers are looking at potential Gerrit Cole replacements with the Opening Day just a few days away. One of the names linked with the AL East team is Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara.

Alcantara underwent Tommy John surgery in October 2023, ruling him out for the entire 2024. However, the former Cy Young winner is set to make the Opening Day roster for the Marlins this year.

Former Marlins All-Star pitcher A. J. Ramos praised Alcantara for his personality and attitude after impressing in Spring Training games for Miami in a conversation with MLB Network:

"It's refreshing to just hear that type of mindset to combine with the talent. Normally, guys with that much talent, they're a little more selfish. But Sandy, not for him, to be traveling with the team when he didn't have to. To continue to show why he's a leader."

Alcantara has two years remaining on his current contract with the Marlins with a $21 million club option for 2027. A. J. Ramos expressed why the Marlins ace could be on the trade block despite missing the 2024 season.

"That's the type of guy you want to give money to man, and he deserves every bit of that money," Ramos added. "I'm excited to watch, baseball is better with him. As someone active, so that you can see just greatness, I'm really happy that he's back."

Yankees captain Aaron Judge reportedly keen on Sandy Alcantara as Gerrit Cole's replacement

The New York Yankees are one of the teams reportedly monitoring Sandy Alcantara ahead of his return to the mound for the Marlins in the upcoming season.

Per MLB insider Mike Rodriguez, Yankees captain Aaron Judge is keen on the former Cy Young winner as Gerrit Cole's replacement heading into the 2025 season. Rodriguez also listed the options the front office might consider after Cole's injury.

"According to my sources, Brian Cashman might consider pursuing Erick Fedde, Dylan Cease, and Sandy Alcántara. Additionally, he could explore the possibility of reuniting with Sonny Gray or Michael King; however, Aaron Judge has expressed a strong interest in Sandy Alcántara," Rodriguez in his post on X this Sunday.

However, the Yankees aren't the only team interested in the All-Star ace as the Chicago Cubs are also reportedly looking at Sandy Alcantara for a potential trade this year.

