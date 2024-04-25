"Potential leak for City jersey?" - Fans speculate as Aaron Judge sports Statue of Liberty sliding mitt during Yankees vs. Athletics game

NY Yankees captain Aaron Judge has been struggling at the plate with his at-bats, but overall, he has been assisting the team in scoring runs and showcasing exemplary defense in the center field.

In game 2 of the four-game series against the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday, Judge and Juan Soto got on base back-to-back in the bottom of the first inning as DH Giancarlo Stanton stepped up to the plate.

Stanton hit a double in the center field as Aaron Judge and Juan Soto scored to give the Yankees the lead. A major thing to look out for was the sliding mitt that Judge wore while high-fiving his teammates and the staff inside the home dugout.

Take a look at the image of Judge's mitt here:

Aaron Judge's sliding mitt evidently got fans talking as he sported a teal green color with the torch of the Statue of Liberty drawn on it.

It was not the same sliding mitt that Aaron usually sports when running between the bases, which is why many fans speculated that it was a potential leak of the Yankees City Connect jersey.

"Potential leak for city jersey??," one fan wrote.

Fan reactions speculating a leak for the NY Yankees city connect jersey

The Bronx Bombers lost the first game of the series against the A's but fought back, thanks to Stanton's two RBIs and Anthony Rizzo's two-run bomb. Eventually, they edged past the Bombers to seal victory and tie the four-game series at 1-1.

Three home runs, including one by Aaron Judge, help Yankees take game 3 against the A's

The NY Yankees came from one game down to take a 2-1 lead in the four-game series against the Oakland Athletics. Aaron Judge blasted a two-run home run in the bottom of the first as the Yankee Stadium erupted at the sight of a Judge bomb.

Later in the game, 1B Anthony Rizzo and RF Juan Soto hit solo home runs as they stretched out the lead for the Bombers to seal a comfortable win. The New York bullpen responded well to the three runs given by starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt and shut out the A's in the last four innings.

The Bronx Bombers will complete the series against Oakland on Thursday before hitting the road to take on the Milwaukee Brewers in a three-game series at the American Family Field.

