"Prayers up for TLR" "Hopefully a speedy recovery" - MLB fans pray for Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa who is out indefinitely with health issues; Miguel Cairo to serve as acting manager

Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa is out indefinitely with health-related issues. La Russa will undergo further testing with doctors. Bench Coach Miguel Cairo will serve as the acting manager for tonight's game.

Bob Nightengale @BNightengale Chicago #WhiteSox manager Tony La Russa will be out indefinitely while undergoing further testing with his personal doctors in Arizona.

"Chicago #WhiteSox manager Tony La Russa will be out indefinitely while undergoing further testing with his personal doctors in Arizona." - Bob Nightengale

La Russa, a member of the MLB Hall of Fame, is one of the winningest managers of all time. His accomplishments include three World Series titles and four Manager of the Year awards.

Many fans across baseball took to Twitter to react to the breaking news. One fan is praying for the manager and hopes the White Sox can win the next two games in his honor.

Hopefully, La Russa will have a speedy recovery.

Chuck Naso @ChuckNaso



Hopefully a speedy recovery for him though.

The Chicago White Sox season has not gone as planned. They are currently in third place after winning the American League Central a season ago. While fans may disagree with La Russa's on-field managing, they still hope he can recover quickly from this setback.

Chris Derry @cderry @BNightengale I won't and would never wish harm on someone. I hope he's ok and takes care of himself.

Despite much criticism for his management of the 2022 White Sox, it is nice to see the baseball community come together to offer heartfelt condolences to the Hall of Fame manager.

Bick Banter @BickBanter @BNightengale As much as I don't think he should be the manager of the team, I wish him the best. Hope he is ok

The Sportskeeda Baseball team wishes Tony La Russa a speedy recovery and hopes he can get back to managing as soon as possible.

2022 Chicago White Sox season cannot be blamed fully on Tony La Russa

Starting pitcher Lucas Giolito walks off the mound to the dugout during a Kansas City Royals v Chicago White Sox game.

The 2022 White Sox season has not turned out like many had predicted. After winning the AL Central a season ago, the team has underperformed in 2022. Entering play on August 31, the White Sox have a record of 63-66. This is six games behind the Cleveland Guardians in the division.

Many across baseball have put much of the blame on manager Tony La Russa, but he is not all to blame. The team has had numerous injuries both in the pitching rotation and in the starting lineup.

Shortstop Tim Anderson and outfielder Eloy Jiminez, among several others, have been sidelined with injuries. These are two of the team's best players. While many want to point the finger at the manager, injuries will always take a toll on a team, and the Chicago White Sox do not have enough depth to make up for these losses.

