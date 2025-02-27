"Praying every day keeps me closest to God" – Jackson Holliday reveals his deep connection to faith and its daily influence

Jackson Holliday is set to begin his second full season of Major League Baseball with the Baltimore Orioles, and he is looking for a better season. Holliday was the number 1 overall selection by the Orioles in the 2022 MLB Draft and made his debut in 2024. His journey to the majors falls parallel to his journey in faith.

On Thursday, Sports Spectrum shared an interview with Jackson Holliday as he shared his discipline on his faith journey.

"Obviously, praying every day is probably the closest that you can be into God. We have Bible study on like Tuesday nights that we've been doing with the PAO kind of community, with guys that are, I guess, close to our circle." -Jackson Holliday to Sports Spectrum

Jackson is the son of Matt Holliday, a former MLB All-Star who was always open about his Christian faith during his playing days. That faith has clearly been instilled in his son Jackson.

Jackson is married to his high school sweetheart, Chloe, and the young MLB infielder shared how they like to learn more about their faith.

"Me and Chloe listen to a lot of music and also watch Ben Stuart on Sundays, so there's lots of different things. I know music is kind of a big one for me, so we have lots of opportunities to continue to learn about our faith."

Jackson Holliday's Wife Chloe Shares Her Thoughts on Fear and Faith

Jackson Holliday and his wife Chloe first started dating at Stillwater High School in Oklahoma. She has been supporting Jackson since he was drafted, and they have also grown in their faith since that time.

Chloe Holliday is very active on social media, and she often uses that as a platform to share her faith. On Dec. 14, she posted a message on her Instagram story highlighting the difference between fear and faith:

"Fear is 'What If.' Faith is 'Even If.'

"You can't control what God wants you to let go off.

"If God blocked it, stop chasing it."

Jackson will head into the 2025 MLB season with faith in his abilities, but he will also be looking to grow in his faith. With a great support system surrounding him, he will have a great chance to be the best version of himself.

