Pre arbitration bonus pool: AL MVP contender Julio Rodriguez, NL ROY Corbin Carroll earn massive payday

Plenty of young and credible players have earned through the newly setup MLB Arbitration Bonus Pool since it was inagurated last year. The programme continued allowing some players to earn in excess of their salaries without arbitration this year as well.

Part of the new Comprehensive Bargaining Agreement signed between the MLB and the MLB Players Association, the Pre-Arbitration Bonus Pool programme was started last year. It left a scope for players, who have less than three years of service and not yet eligible for salary arbitration, to earn a bonus from a pool of $50 million if they perform well for their respective teams.

Players are eligible to earn a minimum amount allocated by a WAR formula. To be eligible as a player they have to complete a minimum service time. The top 100 are usually picked up along with incentivisation if a player wins awards.

The incentivisation of the players is based on the awards they receive at the end of the season. An eligible player receives $2.5 million for winning a MVP or Cy Young Award; $1.75 million for second in the voting; $1.5 million for third; $1 million for fourth, fifth or selection to the all-MLB first team; $750,000 for Rookie of the Year; and $500,000 for second in Rookie of the Year voting or all-MLB second team.

Players with the most pre-arbitration bonus pool earning

Julio Rodriguez topped the bonus pool earnings this because of a high WAR and an All-Star appearance. Second in line was NL Rookie of the Year from the Arizona Diamondbacks Corbin Caroll.

Coming to teams, the Baltimore Orioles flexed their strong young core as they earned $7.1 million while Seattle came in second with $4.1 million. Ten players earned in seven figures while even debutants like Bibee and Cincinnati infielder Matt McLain earned $445,873.

Dylan Cease who didn't qualify within the top 100 WAR but qualified to the All-MLB Second Team earned exactly $500,000 and made him the 101st player to be rewarded.

