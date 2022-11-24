Predicting the 3 highest-paid baseball players in 2023 | MLB Contracts

In March 2019, Mike Trout became the highest-paid player in the history of the MLB. While he does not currently hold the highest average annual salary, his 12-year, $426.5 million extension with the Los Angeles Angels remains the most lucrative deal in the MLB. However, there is a chance that it may be surpassed by none other than the reigning American League MVP, Aaron Judge.

According to super agent Leigh Steinberg, Judge may secure a deal in the ballpark of $500 million over 10 years. While he may not reach that ungodly number, he will certainly become one of the highest-paid players in baseball history.

"If I’m Aaron Judge I’m laughing at $337m and welcoming all other offers. The guy just had arguably the greatest season ever during a contract year. This is the only big contract he’ll ever get as a baseball player. Highest bidder wins" - Jonny's Lasagna

It isn't only Aaron Judge who is looking to sign a massive new contract, but superstars such as Justin Verlander, Jacob deGrom, and Trea Turner have a legitimate opportunity to contend for one of the highest average annual salaries MLB has.

As of right now, Max Scherzer is currently the highest-paid player heading into the 2023 MLB season. He is set to make a whopping $43,333,333 million with the New York Mets next year after signing a 3-year / $130,000,000 deal last season. He has a player option for 2024 for the same valuation that he should undoubtedly exercise before heading into his age-39 season.

According to reports, Justin Verlander may be in line for a similar deal this offseason. Following a Cy Young award-winning season, Verlander will be a prized addition to any roster in the majors.

"Justin Verlander is reportedly seeking a deal similar to Max Scherzer's 3-year, $130M contract, per @brianmctaggart" - FOX Sports: MLB

DeGrom may also find himself with a similar deal to Verlander and Scherzer because even though he is younger, he has a recent track injury track record. A long-term deal may not be an option.

The second highest-paid player heading into 2023: Anthony Rendon

Believe it or not, Anthony Rendon is currently on pace to become the second highest-paid player in 2023. The veteran third baseman signed an enormous 7-year / $245,000,000 with the Los Angeles Angels in 2020.

"The Angels gave Anthony Rendon one of the biggest contracts in the history of baseball and believe in him so little that they just traded for a third basemen. Life comes at you fast. #Angels|#MLB" - Caleb Noble

While the contract seemed high at the time, Rendon was believed to be the missing piece to help the Angels return to the playoffs. Instead, he missed nearly the entire 2022 season and the Angels missed the postseason again.

