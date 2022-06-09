"Presenting the generation award to J.Lo was so special" - MTV Movie and TV Awards host Vanessa Hudgens honors Jennifer Lopez with the generation award

Vanessa Hudgens, the actress of "High School Musical" fame and the girlfriend of Arizona Diamondbacks baseball shortstop Cole Tucker, hosted the MTV Movie and TV Awards this year. Hudgens had the privilege of presenting the "On The Floor" singer Jennifer Lopez with the honorary Generation Award. The MTV Generation Award was presented to J.Lo for her unparalleled contribution to television and movies. Jennifer Lopez accepted the Generation Award and gave a lovely acceptance speech straight from her heart.

Jennifer said, "I look at those movies and I see all the wonderful people that I’ve been blessed to know and to work with. I want to thank all the people who gave me this life. I want to thank the people who gave me joy. And the ones who broke my heart. The ones who were true and the ones who lied to me. I want to thank true love. And I want to thank the way that I lied to myself, because that’s how I knew that I had to grow. I want to thank disappointment and failure for teaching me to be strong and my children for teaching me to love. I want to thank all the people who told me to my face or when I wasn’t in the room that I couldn’t do this. I really don’t think I could have done it without you! And I know I couldn’t have done it without the fans.”

"Jennifer Lopez wins Generation Award at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards." - @MTV

Vanessa, who is now a well-known face in the MLB world, took to her Instagram account and posted a photograph of the special moment where Hudgens is seen hugging J.Lo before handing over the Generation Award.

"Loved this lil number. @maisonvalentino. 💖 Presenting the generation award to @jlo was so special. Love you girl." - @Vanessa Hudgens

Hudgens not only adores J.Lo, but she also loved her dress.

Outfits donned by Vanessa Hudgens and Jennifer Lopez at MTV Movie and TV Awards

Vanesssa Hudgens and Jennifer Lopez

Vanessa Hudgens wore a pink, off-shoulder Valentino dress, tied her hair in a high ponytail, and opted for bold eye makeup.

"Vanessa Hudgens wearing Valentino." - @ The Fashion Talk

Jennifer Lopez wore an MÔNOT attire and chose to keep her hair down and flowing with minimal makeup and classy jewelry.

"Hi" - @ Jennifer Lopez

Like always, Jennifer Lopez looked every bit of a diva!

