President Donald Trump says baseball is "dying" in controversial speech about Pete Rose

Pete Rose was one of the MLB's biggest names in league history and was one of the most controversial figures too. The league issued a lifetime ban to Rose back in 1989 after it was found out that he had bet on baseball games, which tainted his legacy and prevented him from getting into the Hall of Fame.

President Donald Trump not only would like to see Rose's name cleared, but he also took shots at the MLB on social media. Trump took to Truth Social to share his thoughts:

"Major League Baseball didn’t have the courage or decency to put the late, great, Pete Rose, also known as 'Charlie Hustle,' into the Baseball Hall of Fame. Now he is dead, will never experience the thrill of being selected, even though he was a FAR BETTER PLAYER than most of those who made it, and can only be named posthumously. WHAT A SHAME!

"Anyway, over the next few weeks I will be signing a complete PARDON of Pete Rose, who shouldn’t have been gambling on baseball, but only bet on HIS TEAM WINNING. He never betted against himself, or the other team."

Trump went on to discuss Rose's playing career:

"He had the most hits, by far, in baseball history, and won more games than anyone in sports history. Baseball, which is dying all over the place, should get off its fat, lazy ass, and elect Pete Rose, even though far too late, into the Baseball Hall of Fame!"

Major League Baseball has seen its ratings drop in recent years, but it's still regarded as "America's Pastime." Gambling scandals have arguably had an impact on the integrity of the sport, which became a hot topic once again in 2024.

Pete Rose took shots at Shohei Ohtani over gambling scandal

Pete Rose was always extremely outspoken and fought back against his lifetime ban from the MLB. In 2024, MLB superstar Shohei Ohtani was involved in a gambling scandal due to his interpreter making bets.

A few months before his death, Pete Rose commented on the scandal and joked that he could have been saved if he had an interpreter:

"Well, back in the 70s and 80s, I wish I'd have had an interpreter. I'd be scot-free."

Rose admitted to his gambling back in 2004 and while there have been many campaigns to get him reinstated, Major League Baseball has not budged on its stance. President Trump is now going to take another swing at getting Rose into the Hall of Fame, and it will be interesting to see if he has any success.

