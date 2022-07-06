"Pretty sure the Yankees record says otherwise" "This team has it all" - MLB fans fight on Twitter to crown the most complete team

The MLB season has reached the halfway point of the 162-game regular season, and already certain teams stand out. Two of those teams are the New York Yankees and Houston Astros, who carry the two best records in the American League.

The Astros have gotten the better of the Yankees so far, winning three of five matchups. Both teams are on pace for an excellent season, but which MLB team is the most complete? MLB Network posed the question of whether the Houston Astros were the most complete team in the American League.

As you can imagine, this made for quite a debate on social media between fans. The Yankees are first in both ERA and runs per game. The Yankees also have a 5.5 game lead over the Astros for the best record in the American League. Between stats and team record, the Yankees are the most complete team.

The Astros have seen a nice balance in their starting lineup to go along with their excellent starting rotation. The Astros have very few weaknesses on their team.

The Astros have a better team batting average and less swing-and-miss in their lineup compared to the Yankees. This is a really close call; the two teams are neck-and-neck.

The two teams will most certainly be battling one another for the best record in the American League. At this pace, both teams will receive first-round bye's in the playoffs, potentially matching up in the American League Championship Series.

What a matchup this would be. The two teams have played in extremely competitive matches in the regular season, with the Astros leading 3-2. The playoffs will be a classic series matchup.

07/05/22: MLB Power Rankings

MLB: New York Yankees v Cleveland Guardians - Game Two

#5 New York Mets

The New York Mets come in at #5 and are trending down after their recent play. The team has been dealing with numerous injuries but has Max Scherzer returning from injury.

The Mets' record of 50-30 is the second-best in the National League behind the Los Angeles Dodgers.

#4 Atlanta Braves

The Atlanta Braves have been one of the hottest teams in all of baseball. After starting the season well below .500, the team rattled off 14 wins in a row.

This can be partly attributed to the return of superstar Ronald Acuna Jr. Right now, the Braves look like a serious threat come October.

#3 Los Angeles Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers come it at the #3 spot. The team has the best record in the National League.

#2 Houston Astros

The Houston Astros come in at the #2 spot in the power rankings. The Astros have the second-best record in baseball, behind the New York Yankees. They have seen great production up and down the lineup and have one of the best rotations in baseball.

#1 New York Yankees

The Yankees have been the best team in baseball all season, and their record of 22-6 in June topped all of baseball.

