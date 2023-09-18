American actress and model Priscilla Quintana swayed Instagram with her charm with an adorable series of photos featuring her baby nephew.

Quintana shared the photos of Wednesday the 13th of August, sending her Instagram followers into a frenzy. Her wholesome trio of snaps was showered with profound love and niceties in return.

"That’s auntie P to you" - Priscilla Quintana, Instagram.

The three-photo series included two incredibly wholesome snaps of the pair and the third a zoomed-in image of her young nephew's baby toes; much to the delight of her fans and followers alike.

Quintana isn't very active on Instagram, so every post of hers is often accompanied by a huge cheer.

Instagram user jia.rule deemed Quintana the best aunt, echoing the sentiments of numerous other users. Well, with images like that, it's hard to disagree.

This Instagram user couldn't help but notice Quintana's nephew's adorable 'little toesies' and make a special mention of it. Baby toes; they sure a sight for a sore eye.

And slaying she is! Quintana has been a feature both on and off the big stage and remains largely popular with the fans!

The love continued to pour in for the pair, especially the little one with fans going gaga over the little child!

Pricilla Quintana's acting career

The model-turned-actor, Priscilla Quintana has had a largely successful career on the big screen.

Her modelling jobs slowly but steadily lead to roles in TV series' and films. Some of her famous movies include roles in Polaroid (2019), The Gambler (2014), and as a Foam Girl in Fast & Furious 7 (2015).

"‘Pandora’: Priscilla Quintana To Headline The CW Summer Sci-Fi Action Series" - Deadline Hollywood.

Quintana has also been featured in the CW Science fiction series Pandora as lead actress Jacqueline "Jax" Zhou. She's also acted in Freeform's Good Trouble.