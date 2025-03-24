Projected Braves 2025 Opening Day roster ft. Chris Sale, Austin Riley

Though the Atlanta Braves enter 2025 having punched a seventh straight playoff ticket, the team struggled in the postseason due to injuries sustained in the regular season. After being swept by the San Diego Padres in the Wild Card Round, the team aims to stay healthy, knowing they can compete for another World Series title when at full strength in the upcoming campaign.

The Braves' 2025 Opening Day roster closely mirrors last year's, with Chris Sale and Austin Riley the headliners. However, additional depth has been added to mitigate potential injuries. As they seek immediate revenge in an extended four-game series at San Diego, let's examine what their roster might look like when they take the field at Petco Park.

Projected Braves 2025 Opening Day roster

Rotation

Chris Sale Reynaldo Lopez Spencer Schwellenbach Grant Holmes Ian Anderson

Only the Seattle Mariners and Kansas City Royals produced a lower ERA than the Braves starting rotation pitched to last season (3.58) with 811 hits allowed through 904.1 total innings. Chris Sale is back to anchor the unit, coming off earning his first Cy Young Award, while Reynaldo Lopez earned his first All-Star nod after going 8-5 with a career-best 1.99 ERA and 2.92 FIP.

Baseball pundits are extremely bullish of Spencer Schwellenbach having a bust-out campaign, while Grant Holmes and Ian Anderson will be battling one another for the fifth spot once Spencer Strider makes his expected return in late-April.

Bullpen

Raisel Iglesias

Pierce Johnson

Hector Nerris

Enyel De Los Santos

Buck Farmer

Aaron Bummer

Dylan Lee

Angel Perdomo

Raisel Iglesias was one of the best closers in baseball a season ago. The Braves' right-hander converted 34-of-38 save opportunities, and only allowed 38 hits and 15 earned runs with a 68:13 strikeout-to-walk ratio over 69.1 total innings. Atlanta is locked in at the closer position.

The remaining bullpen arms consist of a mix of veteran and younger throwers that include Pierce Johnson, Aaron Bummer, Hector Nerris, Buck Farmer, Dylan Lee and Angel Perdomo. This unit was the third-best in MLB last season, and once again looks to be a strength.

Infielders

Matt Olson

Ozzie Albies

Orlando Arcia

Austin Riley

Matt Olson has been a rock at first base since coming over from Oakland, playing in all 162 regular-season games his first three years in Atlanta. Meanwhile, Austin Riley's durability has been a concern, with injuries affecting his career early on. His quest for a fourth straight 30-homer season was cut short after he suffered a season-ending fracture in his throwing hand, significantly impacting the team's early playoff exit.

Veterans Orlando Arcia and Ozzie Albies will round out the infield, forming one of the league's better shortstop-second duos. However, their success will hinge on Albies staying healthy after being limited to just 99 regular-season games last year.

Outfielders

Michael Harris II

Juriskson Profar

Jarred Kelenic

Bryan De La Cruz

This unit will look a whole lot different once Ronald Acuna Jr. returns from the ACL injury that derailed another promising campaign for the former league MVP and Rookie of the Year.

Entering the regular season, the back-half of the defense will consist of Michael Harris II, newcomer Jurickson Profar, and the battery of Jarred Kelenic and Bryan De La Cruz, with designated hitter Marcell Ozuna likely available to make spot starts here and there for the Braves if need be.

Catchers

Drake Baldwin

Chadwick Tromp

After last season's injury struggles, the Braves and their fan base can't be thrilled to start the year without Sean Murphy, who suffered a rib injury in Spring Training, forcing him off the Opening Day roster.

In his stead, the Drake Baldwin era begins in earnest, with his keen batter's eye likely to provide a reliable bridge until the veteran returns to take his rightful spot behind the dish.

