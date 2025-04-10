"Proof that it was the gloves and not the juice" - Fans react to Brice Turang rocking Brewers legend Ryan Braun’s 2011 batting gloves & wreaking havoc

Milwaukee Brewers fans were buzzing on social media after news broke that infielder Brice Turang has been wearing Ryan Braun’s 2011 batting gloves at the plate this season.

Ad

Turang had been on a tear this season, hitting .340 along with three home runs and seven RBIs already. Turang and Braun met during spring training and the former received several pairs of his gloves which the second baseman is putting to good use.

The revelation came courtesy of Brewers beat writer Todd Rosiak, who reported on Wednesday:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Brice Turang has been wearing Ryan Braun’s 2011 batting gloves at the plate this season, including in last night’s game when he hit his career-long 444-foot homer. Braun sent him several pairs after the two had a chat in spring training."

Ad

Trending

Ad

The fanbase didn’t hold back their reactions, lighting up the post's comments section with a mix of nostalgia, humor and admiration.

“Hope that’s all Braun sent him!” joked one user, referencing Braun’s controversial past with PEDs.

Another fan cheekily added:

“Proof that it was the gloves and not the juice.”

Some fans were simply in awe of the gesture and the outcome.

Ad

“That’s sick!” said one fan.

Another fan added:

“LOVE THIS!”

Another user was curious if the gloves were "game worn."

"Are these game worn batting gloves?"

The emotional attachment to Braun is still strong among the Brewers faithful, as shown by one fan, who proudly commented:

“RyanBraunForever.”

Fan Reactions

Brice Turang reveals the chat he had with Ryan Braun in spring

Ryan Braun played his entire career with the Brewers from 2007 to 2020, as he managed to earn six All-Star selections, an NL MVP in 2011 and several other accolades as he became a member of the Milwaukee Brewers Wall of Honor and American Family Field Walk of Fame after retiring.

Ad

During an interview published Tuesday, Brice Turang spoke about the conversation he had with the Brewers icon, which led to Braun sending him exclusive "Swingman" Nike gloves from his 2011 MVP season.

"I was just telling him that I go to (Milwaukee's director of equipment Jason) Shawger to get my gloves," Turang said. "He was like, 'I'll send you some pairs,' and was nice enough to give them to me."

Ad

Turang and Braun's careers overlapped during the 2019-20 season. While the former was making his way up to the majors, Braun was near the end of his major league career.

Turang’s career-long 444-foot homer in the Brewers' 7-1 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday while wearing the iconic gloves of Braun makes it a symbolic passing of the torch between two Brewers generations.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More